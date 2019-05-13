Now that the newest season of The Bachelorette is upon us, it's time to start getting acquainted with Hannah many suitors to see which one has the best shot of winning over her heart. And while it's difficult to make that kind of assessment before seeing their chemistry together in person, Bachelorette contestant Jed Wyatt looks pretty promising on paper and could very well be the one to watch moving forward. So who is this guy and what exactly is it that sets him apart? Let's just say he has a few fine attributes that could very well sweep Hannah off her feet.

At this point in time, there isn't a ton of information about there about Hannah's various contestants, but here's what we do know about Jed thus far. According to the description provided by ABC, Jed is 25 years old and from Nashville, which means he has Southern roots just like Hannah herself. His Facebook profile also reveals that he attended Belmont University and based on his various posts, he appears to be a fitness coach, though his talents don't end there.

Bachelor and Bachelorette blogger, Reality Steve, has done some digging on his own into the contestant and predicts that he'll be a fan favorite right off the bat. He also discovered that Jed is a musician who has released a single titled “Vacation” that is available to listen to on Spotify. Perhaps he'll spend some time serenading Hannah during the first cocktail hour of the season. That would certainly be one way for him to stand out from all the other suitors.

As of now, Jed's Twitter and Instagram accounts are private, which means we're not able to scroll through his photos and tweets to get a better sense of who this guy is. However, his bio on Instagram does mention that he enjoys making music and pancakes, which sounds like a pretty great combo. Add that to the fact that he also plays guitar and he's pretty much a triple threat.

For those interested, you can check out his YouTube channel to see his vocal stylings and guitar skills in action. He's got some real talent there and it could end up being the very thing to give him an edge on the competition.

JedWyatt on YouTube

Additionally, it also looks like Jed worked (or at least used to work back in 2018) at a burlesque-type establishment called Music City Male Revue. You can spot Jed (or at least someone who looks a lot like him) in the middle of the photo below:

So odds are this means he's a really good dancer as well. (Real talk: is there anything this guy can't do?) Whether or not he catches Hannah B.'s eye remains to be seen, but if he's half as charming as he appears to be on paper, he stands a solid chance of walking away from this season with the final rose. Fans will just have to wait and see how it all plays out.