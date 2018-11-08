Just hours after the 2018 midterm elections wrapped up, POTUS made a stunning announcement on Wednesday: the Attorney General was resigning. Jeff Sessions' temporary replacement Matt Whitaker has generated concern over his newfound takeover of Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, as he has criticized the probe in the past. But it's not just Whitaker's bias of the Russia probe that has people scratching their heads — he also has had a pretty robust Twitter presence throughout the last several years.

A majority of the tweets on Whitaker's official account are related to the University of Iowa, of which he is an alum. Still others are more bizarre, such as his tweet about his new law firm finally getting wi-fi, so that he didn't "need to hijack Taco John's free wi fi any more." In yet another tweet, Whitaker asserted that Dave Matthews is "the Jimmy Buffett of our time." And in perhaps the most surprising tweet yet, Whitaker tweeted out a series of cat memes to illustrate hurricane intensity, as seen below.

But other tweets of Whitaker's seem to have been more politically charged, though it's unclear whether he was writing in jest or sincerely. In one August, 2017 tweet, Whitaker wrote, "Is the # Borderwall going to be similar to # thewall on # GoT ? If so, where is # eastwatch ?"

Unsurprisingly, Whitaker is a staunch conservative who has run for elected office three times as a Republican: first, he ran for State Treasurer of Iowa in 2002 (unsuccessfully), then he ran for U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa in 2004 (successfully), then lastly, he ran for the Senate seat in Iowa in 2013 (unsuccessfully; he placed fourth in the Republican primary).

During his Senate run, Whitaker told an Iowan radio station that he sought to emulate staunch conservative senators like Ted Cruz and Rand Paul.

More to come ...