Attorney General Jeff Sessions wants everyone to know that he does in fact know what due process is. Sessions retracted his apparent approval of "lock her up" chants Thursday, telling reporters he should have turned a recent incident with conservative youth into a teachable moment.

"Well, I met with a group of enthusiastic high school students and they spontaneously broke into that chant," Sessions told reporters at a press conference on Thursday when asked his response to those criticizing him for laughingly repeating a "lock her up" chant earlier this week. "I perhaps should have taken a moment to advise them on the things I mentioned today: you're presumed innocent until cases are made."

The attorney general was delivering a speech at a Turning Point USA's High School Leadership Summit in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday when attending high-school students broke into one of the Trump campaign's signature rallying cries: "Lock her up!" The chant, which was often heard at Trump rallies during the 2016 election, refers to a desire to imprison then-Trump rival Hillary Clinton.

"Lock her up," Sessions repeated Tuesday with a chuckle as the audience's chant gained momentum. "I heard that a long time over the last campaign."

Throughout the presidential campaign, Trump promised voters he'd have his attorney general appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Clinton despite the FBI's conclusion that Clinton's use of a private email server did not amount to the intentional transmission or willful mishandling of classified information. Then-FBI Director James Comey ultimately did not recommend Clinton be pressed with criminal charges following a lengthy investigation.

