Jenna Dewan has officially stepped up, both in her career and her new relationship. Jenna Dewan is engaged to Steve Kazee, as the couple excitedly revealed on Tuesday, Feb. 18. The actor and dancer took to Instagram to announce the news, sharing a sweet snapshot of the couple locking lips — and flashing the gorgeous new engagement ring on her finger. "A lifetime to love and grow with you," she captioned the photo. "You have my heart."

Dewan was first linked to Kazee in late 2018, months after she split from ex-husband Channing Tatum. They went public with their relationship that December. The engagement news comes just a few months after the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together. Dewan is already a parent to Everly, her six-year-old daughter with Channing Tatum.

Kazee also announced the news on his Instagram page, sharing the same snapshot with a very romantic note (courtesy of the song "Let It Breathe" by the Water Liars). "When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen," he wrote. "When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it’s you I have loved all these years."

Surprisingly enough, Dewan's ring comes courtesy of another fellow actor. Nikki Reed, who also founded sustainable jewelry line Bayou With Love, had a hand in designing the beautiful engagement ring, and took to her Instagram Story to congratulate her friends on their huge news.

"An honor to be a small part of this special moment," she wrote. "I love you both, and all I can say is your love is pure magic. And I might be biased but that ring is gorgeoussssss! Steve, making this with you was such a beautiful experience. Thank you for loving Jenna the way you do."

The engagement doesn't come as a surprise given their relationship journey so far. In December 2019, Dewan gushed about Kazee to Entertainment Tonight, saying that an "unspoken chemistry" brought them together. "You just know if you have it," she said. "It's the sparks that fly and it just works really well. I am in a really great place and totally in love. It's nice." With a wedding and a baby to plan for, life is about to get a whole lot nicer for these two.