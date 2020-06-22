The cast of Friends have yet to film their highly anticipated reunion for HBO Max, due to the coronavirus pandemic. But in the meantime, two of the famous stars have given fans the next best thing: a mini reunion. Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow dished on Friends bloopers, current projects, and everything in between in a new interview. It might not be the big reunion fans were hoping for, but hearing Aniston and Kudrow take a walk down memory lane is still pretty great.

The Friends cast mates (and literal friends) had a virtual conversation as part of Variety's "Actors on Actors" interview series. Published on Monday, June 22, the two discussed their latest projects: Aniston's SAG-winning turn on The Morning Show, and Kudrow's stints on new comedies Space Force and Feel Good. But of course, their conversation quickly pivoted (pun intended) to the famous sitcom, as they chatted about watching the show in quarantine and remembered those legendary blooper reels (and yes, they referenced the "pivot" scene).

"I love stumbling on a Friends episode," Aniston told Kudrow. "This one time I was with Courteney [Cox], and we were trying to find something to reference, an old Friends thing. And then we stumbled on — there’s bloopers online — and we sat there at the computer like two nerds watching these bloopers laughing at ourselves." Kudrow also admitted to watching bloopers "for hours," which made Aniston mention how often the two used to break character during production, primarily when Kudrow couldn't keep their laughter to herself.

"You would do this adorable thing where you would break," Aniston recalled. "You would say the punchline, and you would always turn to the audience and say, 'I’m sorry, it’s really funny.'.. Because you as Lisa also thought it was funny, what Phoebe was saying. Which was so endearing." Kudrow quipped that her love of Phoebe was "a commitment issue," to which Aniston responded that both of them were "terrible" at breaking, before bringing up Ross and Phoebe's iconic bagpipes scene. "Where you started to sing full 100%-sounding like the bagpipe — I couldn’t hold it together," she said. "No one could hold it together."

Of course, they couldn't finish their interview without recollecting how they met for the first time, at the table read for the show's very first episode. "You were wearing an appropriate Phoebe Buffay — like a white linen, hippie shirt, and you had a bunch of seashells and necklaces on," Aniston said about Kudrow. "And you had your hair pulled up in two little clips, and you had these little blond tendrils."

Kudrow summed up her look with one perfect sentence: "Oh, god bless." She explained that she was "trying to get into character," which was very obvious to Aniston, who thought Kudrow was still auditioning at that point. Oddly enough, Aniston couldn't remember what she had worn on the first day they met. Hopefully, someone can remind her at the Friends reunion — if it ever happens.