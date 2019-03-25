Apple dropped a lot of news at their Apple Event on Monday, March 25, and it's a lot to process. But the most important news is that Apple’s long anticipated television streaming service doesn't just have original TV shows in the works, it has footage! Apple TV+ will launch this fall with a slate of over 100 new original movies and series coming to our screens, and luckily, Apple decided to give fans a sneak peek at some of them, including our first look at Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon’s new Apple TV+ comedy The Morning Show.

The Morning Show was announced way back in November of 2017, when it was described as a look into the creatives behind an American morning show. The show's big appeal, of course, was its two leading ladies. When The Morning Show premieres, it will mark Aniston's return to television after Friends and Witherspoon's first TV project since her latest hit Big Little Lies.

The new Apple TV+ trailer shown at the Apple Event gives a brief look at Witherspoon and Aniston in character on the set of their new morning show, which looks eerily similar to the Good Morning America set. Not much is said, other than one line from Witherspoon, “Yeah, I’m ready,” which accurately describes how we’re all feeling right now. It looks like Aniston's character is hosting the show while Witherspoon's plays a role behind the scenes.

The show also stars Steve Carell, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Bel Powley (who also appears in the trailer), and Billy Crudup. Witherspoon and Aniston will also serve as executive producers on the new series, alongside Kerry Ehrin and Mimi Leder, making this a true female-fronted show.

The dynamic duo took the stage at the Apple Event to share more details about The Morning Show, and it truly looks like it will be worth the wait. Witherspoon said that new series will “pull back the curtain on the power dynamics between men and women in the high stakes world of morning news shows.” The show will focus on people both behind and in front of the camera, and at the center, are two ambitious and aspirational female characters, Witherspoon promises.

“Through the prism of those under-slept, over-adrenalized people behind and in front of the camera, we take an honest look at the complex relationships between women and men in the workplace and we engage in the conversation people are a little too afraid to have unless they’re behind closed doors,” Aniston added.

