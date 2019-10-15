After holding off since the creation of social media — which was what, like a thousand years ago? — Jennifer Aniston finally joined Instagram on Tuesday. Within a few hours of creating the account, she's already got more than 400,000 followers, and her first-ever post is a nod to her Friends days.

For her Instagram debut, Aniston decided to go with a selfie — not just of herself, though. It featured all of her old Friends cast-mates too: Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Courteney Cox (Monica), Matt LeBlanc (Joey), David Schwimmer (Ross), and Matthew Perry (Chandler). "And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM," she captioned the photo.

The actor didn't waste any time making her presence known on other people's pages either. "You don't have to # me anymore," she commented on a photo of the Friends cast that LeBlanc posted in mid-September, weeks before @jenniferaniston officially existed. On Oct. 6, Cox shared a selfie of herself, Aniston, and LeBlanc and wrote, "A rare night and I love it." After Aniston created her account, she snuck onto Cox's page and replied, "A rare comment and I love YOU."

Aniston jumping on the Instagram bandwagon may come as a bit of a shock (given her previous social media aversion), but she actually teased she was considering joining the platform just a few days ago. On Oct. 13, she sat down alongside her The Morning Show co-star, Reese Witherspoon, for an interview with Entertainment Tonight. When the topic turned to Instagram, Aniston admitted Witherspoon made the platform "sound intriguing," and she sees the value in being able to "have a little bit more control over the narrative that's out there." After ET asked if that meant she'd be creating an account, she replied, "Maybe. You never know."

Before that interview, Aniston had been consistently against social media. "We work so hard to maintain some sort of life and privacy," she told Harper's Bazaar of celebrity life back in 2016. "Why would we intentionally put ourselves out there [on social media]?" The following year, the actor told Vogue, "Honestly, when I look around and see people constantly on their phones, I feel like we're missing so much. And it's something we created." In fact, Aniston was so anti-Instagram that she banned guests at her 50th birthday party from posting pics back in February.

While Aniston finally caved and joined Instagram, she doesn't have a Twitter account yet. She's also not the last of the Friends cast to take the Insta plunge — Perry is still a hold out. At the time of publication, Aniston has only posted one photo to Instagram, but based on the strong reaction to that first post, fans are already ready for more.