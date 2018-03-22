Now this is how you celebrate a friend's birthday. Jennifer Garner played saxophone to wish Reese Witherspoon a happy birthday and it was totally unexpected, yet amazing. On Instagram Thursday, the Love, Simon actor shared a video of herself wearing a marching band uniform and playing "Happy Birthday" on a saxophone — and all for Witherspoon. For real. It is seriously the best thing you will watch all day.

"Hey, @reesewitherspoon! I don't know why you're on my mind today..... ️#happybirthdayfriend", Garner captioned the clip.

When the video begins, all you see is Garner's feet and black pants. She's walking, stops, does what appears to be a traditional marching band turn to get into place, and then the epic moment happens. The camera pans up and Garner plays the birthday song on the saxophone and guess what? She's really good. It's smooth and she doesn't even need to read music, because her eyes are closed most of the time.

For those unaware, the former Alias star was in marching band in middle school and high school. It's something she's talked about openly. She isn't ashamed of it one bit — and she shouldn't be. There seems to be a negative or geeky connotation that comes with marching band members, which is unfortunate, because it's a true talent and experience that even Garner, herself, has deemed special. Though, even Garner has called herself a "band geek", which should absolutely be embraced.

Now, are you ready to see the video? Prepare yourself for what will be an amazing moment in your life. Here it is:

In March 2016, Garner proudly discussed her marching band days at John Adams Junior High in Charleston, West Virginia on Late Night With Seth Meyers. She even admitted she named her saxophone "Sally the Sexy Saxophone". Unfortunately, that is not "Sally" in the above video, because as Garner told Seth Meyers, she "lost her".

Marching band is serious business too, according to the 45-year-old actor. "You cannot mess around!" she told Meyers. "You go to band camp, you stand in the sun, and you practice marching at the same steady level of gait. It's not easy, Seth!"

It clearly takes practice and skill, as she showed on Instagram. Another element that can't be ignored is her attire. Where do you think Garner got the uniform? Did she buy it? Did she rent it? Does she own it? If you look closely, the uniform sleeve reads: "Dripping Springs Texas". She grew up in West Virginia, so it's not clear how she obtained this particular uniform.

Whatever the case, fans are loving Garner's gift to Witherspoon. One person tweeted, "Jennifer Garner’s birthday video for Reese Witherspoon added 35 years to my life." Another fan wrote, "Jennifer Garner went full band geek to wish Reese Witherspoon a happy birthday and I’M WEAK." People are seriously excited about the video, like this person, who let everyone know that it was "NOT A DRILL":

It doesn't look like Witherspoon has responded yet, but like her friend, in April 2017 she wished Garner a happy birthday on Instagram. "Here's lookin' at you, Jen! Happy Birthday to my gorgeous friend #JenniferGarner who always laughs at my jokes and my bad dance moves! Love you!"

They seem to have a close relationship, so there's no doubt Witherspoon will love what Garner did for her. One also has to wonder if this is something Garner does for all of her close friends. Maybe it was a spur of the moment decision? If anyone deserves this kind of birthday celebration, it's Witherspoon. And come April 17, Witherspoon better step up her game and do something just as fantastic for Garner.