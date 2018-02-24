By now, it's a pretty well-known fact that Jennifer Lawrence's love for Kim Kardashian runs deep. As much as fans of both celebs have been pushing for the two to become BFFs since J. Law's hilarious Jimmy Kimmel interview with Kardashian last year, some recent comments made by Lawrence herself left fans thinking that Kardashian might not actually consider Lawrence a friend. Bummer, right?

According to E! Online, Lawrence stopped by an event hosted by The Wing, a women's co-working space and social club, in New York City on Friday night. While there, she participated in an interview in front of an audience and discussed her friendship with Kardashian, joking about it being "one-sided."

"I don't know if she'd call me her friend," the Red Sparrow star said. That, of course, didn't stop Lawrence from gushing to the audience about how great the Kardashians are when asked about what the famous family is like IRL. As E! reported, she said,

"I went over and I met the family when I found out I was going to be interviewing her... I wanted to get as much information that I could and I wanted to know the questions to ask. I wanted to really do my due diligence on Kim Kardashian."

In order to do that, here's what the actor said happened next: "I went over to Kris' house... and I had dinner with the whole family and I have to say, they are smart, they are grounded and normal and funny and... they're very nice people, [they’re] very close, [they have a] loyal bond with one another, which I think is a positive thing to put out in the world. They've been absolutely lovely to me."

The dinner Lawrence mentioned during her talk at The Wing event is probably the same dinner she discussed during her side-splitting interview with the reality star and makeup mogul on Jimmy Kimmel back in November. During the hilarious conversation (that honestly deserves its own special place in history), Kardashian and Lawrence recalled the first time they met shortly before Kardashian confirmed that the actor once came over and got drunk with her famous momager Kris Jenner.

"So Jennifer came over for dinner two weeks ago — I've never seen my mom more drunk in our lives. It was so funny. They had a few too many drinks for my taste,” Kardashian recalled. Lawrence then jumped in saying, "I remember getting naked in your mom's closet and ordering you to dress me. You dressed me fabulously, I looked amazing."

Jimmy Kimmel Live on YouTube

Honestly, that story is a classic that'll never get old, and it's really enough to make any fan question if this friendship actually is one-sided. Seriously, once you can proudly get wasted at the Kris Jenner's house and laugh about it later with Kim K, it might be safe to say that your relationship with the reality TV queen has crossed into a new horizon.

Aside from sharing a drunken moment together, Lawrence has also been very open about how watching Keeping Up With the Kardashians helped her get through some gloomy days on set while filming Mother!

"It got to a point in the movie where it got so dark I was like, 'Ya know what? I need the Kardashians,'" she said during an E! News interview. "I'm going to call the Kardashians in for this one." She also gushed about the famous family in the below interview with Access Hollywood.

Access on YouTube

Plus, she told Vogue last summer that the crew on set had to create a "Kardashian tent" for her that featured gumballs and "pictures of the Kardashians and Keeping Up with the Kardashians playing on a loop." Kardashian's reaction to her interview was pretty understandable. She Snapchatted a photo of the E! interview and wrote, "OMG is this real?!"

Kim K and J. Law probably aren't BFFs just yet, but their mutual admiration for each other definitely proves that there's more than one side to this friendship.