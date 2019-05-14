Jennifer Lawrence Wore A Wedding Dress To Her Engagement Party Because Why Not

Part of the mysticism surrounding a wedding dress is the idea that you get to wear only one in your lifetime, but one particular A-lister is side-stepping that old fashioned notion. Jennifer Lawrence wore a wedding dress to her engagement party, proving a bride doesn't just have to experience one wedding dress in her life.

On May 12, Lawrence and her art gallerist fiancé, Cooke Maroney, had an intimate party to celebrate their engagement. According to E!, the party was a low-key affair, hosted in the backyard of a nondescript apartment building in New York City. An insider told E! that is was "as if they were going to a party at someone's apartment."

While the venue for the engagement party might have been casual, Lawrence still dressed up to the nines for the event. In fact she skipped the usual white cocktail dress that soon-to-be brides usually pick, and went for a full blown bridal look.

The Oscar winner arrived to the apartment building in a long sleeve blush dress, complete with a plunging neckline and high leg slit. The pink dress was from the L. Wells Bridal's Spring 2019 collection. Specifically the frock was the silk chiffon Juliana gown.

Lawrence’s stylists, Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson, helped her choose the bridal look, and they posted a sneak peek of Lawrence's outfit onto Instagram. "Here she comes! We couldn’t be happier and more excited for #jenniferlawrence to become a #MRS.. this weekend we toasted Jen and her groom to be.. too good of a time was had by all," the caption read.

Designer Lauren Wells is the mastermind behind L. Wells Bridal, and she has a penchant for soft, romantic, and vintage pieces that exude modern femininity. Because of that, the label has an array of softly ladylike collections. But that's not to say these collections are fussy or over-princess-y.

"Through careful attention to classic detail and a free-spirited sense of fun, L. Wells brings ease and adventure to the sweeping romance of the traditional wedding gown," L. Wells Bridal's site reads. "Think Fitzgerald-meets- Alice-In- Wonderland, garden parties and barefoot dancing, cocktails under the moon and a dress code as spirited as it is classic."

The Juliana Dress fits that bill perfectly, what with its sheer sleeves and dreamy ruching. The dress is available to shop as well, but you will need a few thousand dollars lying around. You can pick between a blush or a white version, and the gown clocks in at $2,300.

Juliana Dress $2,300 L. Wells Bridal But At L. Wells Bridal

While Lawrence has only been engaged since Feb., this isn't the first time that she wore a bridal dress. The star first wore the bridal label back in 2017, when Lawrence wore an empire waist wedding dress to the premiere of Faces Places. The dress had flutter-sleeves, a lace trimmed bodice, and a Swiss dot tulle overlay that added a sheer touch to the feminine gown.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lawrence is quickly becoming an expert at choosing wedding dresses, so it's going to be interesting to see what she picks for the big day.