If you thought there were too many singing competitions on the market, allow Parks and Recreation alum Jim O'Heir (aka Jerry Gergich) to add another to your must watch list. Dammit, Jerry, everyone's already so busy! According to Entertainment Weekly, O'Heir is hosting a new reality competition called Lullaby League, which combines groups of people singing a cappella, tired New York City parents, and crying babies in one web series. It should be a hoot, provided Jerry doesn't mess it up somehow.

Named after the "Lullaby League" from Wizard of Oz, the series includes singing, but that's where the similarities end. In each of the 6 to 8 minute episodes, groups of singers stand outside baby's bedrooms and attempt to lull the small child to sleep using only their dulcet tones. According to Entertainment Tonight Canada the vocal teams advance to the next round only if they are able to sing the baby into a slumber within an allotted amount of time — if they go over than they're out.

The competition reportedly ends with the two teams with the fastest sleep inducing times going lullaby to lullaby in the championship round. To level the playing field (play nursery?) the final groups face four-month-old twins. The winning group gets a professional recording session with a "top music producer."

Based on the trailer it seems like the groups are in for a challenge — these infants are not into nap time.

Scary Mommy on YouTube

This goofy spin on the classic singing competition definitely adds a wild card element to genre. Unlike the early audition rounds of American Idol or America's Got Talent it seems from the trailer that all the groups can sing well (no William Hung here), but choosing the right song for the competition is clutch. For instance, in one scene from the above video a baby stands up in their crib to dance to the music. Evidently that tot was loving the group's tunes enough to shake their tiny little tushie. However, the goal is to get the baby to sleep, not tell all their daycare friends about the hot new act playing live in a nursery near you. It would seem soothing songs would be preferable to fun ones.

Also, not to get too nitpicky about a silly show, but it's hard to imagine that all of these babies are as difficult to lull to sleep as the others. Like, do we know if the child was burped properly before being put in his or her crib? They could be gassy! Also what if she just saw the family's dog do something hysterical and now she's wide awake? Or maybe he'd prefer some instrumental classical music to sweet harmonies (he's a sophisticated baby). It'd be hard for any group to account for all the variables a freshly born human might bring to the competition.

As O'Heir asks one of the mother's participating, "Did you realize [your baby] would be such a pain in the butt?"

Scary Mommy/YouTube

In addition to his memorable part as Jerry on Parks and Rec (also known in later seasons as Larry or Terry or Garry), O'Heir has appeared frequently on television in sitcoms. Before landing his most famous role, he appeared on Malcolm in the Middle, 3rd Rock From the Sun and Friends. Recently he's also been a guest star on Brooklyn Nine-Nine as a homophobic Florida sheriff and as a guy named Gary (what a stretch!) on Super Donuts.

The web series will air on popular parenting website Scary Mommy. It's set to debut on April 18, and will appear on that same day on Pop TV.