Some say the key to any relationship is open communication, a mantra that actor and The Honest Company co-founder Jessica Alba clearly subscribes to. On Saturday, June 1, one of the topics discussed at Her Campus Media's annual Her Conference was why Jessica Alba goes to therapy with her daughter. The actor is mother to three children including Honor, 10, Haven, 7, and Hayes, 1, with producer Cash Warren.

Alba revealed that at the root for the reason she went to therapy with her oldest, Honor, was to "learn to be a better mother to her and communicate better with her," she said during her keynote speech at the conference, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Alba also explained during her talk that going to therapy was a departure for her family. "Some people think, like in my family, you talk to a priest and that's it," Alba said, referencing her Catholic upbringing. "I don't really feel comfortable talking to him about my feelings."

The L.A.'s Finest star continued by talking about the benefits talking with your children can bring. "I didn't grow up in an environment where you talked about this stuff, and it was just like shut it down and keep it moving," Alba added. "So I find a lot of inspiration just in talking to my kids."

Alba has spoken about motherhood before. On Mother's Day, the Fantastic Four actor posted several photos and videos of her three kids along with a touching caption. Alba wrote, in part, "This is my world. My heart burst open the moment I became a mom almost 11 years ago. I became a soft, vulnerable, open women -fully comfortable in myself knowing that I’m far from perfect but I always try to do my best -my kiddos are my #1. There has been no greater gift in my life than being their mama. It’s messy, chaotic, hilarious, cozy, warm, joyful, hectic, frustrating, rewarding, and everything in between..."

In May, the beauty company mogul also told a hilarious story about how she's preparing for her oldest daughter's teenage years on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "I'm just not emotionally ready for a preteen or a tween or whatever, like hormones and crushes," Alba began. "I don't encourage drama, so I'm like, 'Honor, it's not appropriate for you to have a boyfriend. It doesn't even make sense. You're in fifth grade, like where are you gonna go?' She's like, 'But mom,' and she likes to talk about drama and I'm like, 'Honor, we don't really do drama and she's like, 'Mom, but I love drama.'"

In the same interview with Fallon, Alba also opened up about why it was a priority for her and L.A.'s Finest co-star Gabrielle Union to foster a kid-friendly set environment. Some of filming commenced during the Los Angeles Teacher's Strike, but the cast and crew on Alba's latest project didn't need to stress about childcare.

Alba is clearly known as a powerhouse businesswoman and versatile actor, but she's also making a name as a super progressive mom, too.