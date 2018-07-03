Fans have known for a long time now that Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake have an awesome life together, but their latest adventure might end up being one of their best. This week, Biel and Timberlake visited Paris, France now that he's on the European leg of his Man of the Woods tour, and if you haven't seen the photos he's shared so far, prepare to have some serious FOMO.

In the first photo he posted (and to be honest, the best one), Biel and Timberlake are posing near the Eiffel Tower at night as he kisses the side of her head. "Midnight," he captioned the photo, but really, it speaks for itself. They both look so happy, and who wouldn't? It's Paris, after all.

It's definitely not the first adorable couple-y photo these two have shared on Instagram (and with any luck for their fans, it won't be the last), but it definitely seems to be one of the most magical. Who could ask for a more romantic backdrop than a lit-up Eiffel Tower? And if this photo was really taken at midnight like Timberlake said, that just adds to the magic. Who wouldn't want to transport themselves to this picture?

On Tuesday, Timberlake is slated to play a show at the AccorsHotels Arena in Paris, which just so happens to be the first stop on his European tour. And so far, it seems like he's enjoying every minute of it — and not just with his wife, either.

He also shared a video of him and his friends heading up to a terrace where they have an awesome view of the city and an inflatable pool, because why wouldn't you want a pool on your terrace while you're spending some time in France? True luxury right there.

It's pretty cool to see videos of what Timberlake's life is like when he's just hanging out — you know, casually traveling the world to play concerts for sold out arenas filled with thousands of his fans — and it's definitely neat to see that he's not quite over how exciting it is yet. He's been doing this pop star thing for a long time, but could anyone ever truly get over a view like the one he has on this terrace?

And the fun doesn't end in Paris either. After he plays on Tuesday night, he's off to a lot of other exciting cities, like Stockholm, London, and Berlin. That's a lot of opportunities for even more pictures of Timberlake and Biel living their best lives, so there's a good chance that his Instagram account is going to make us drool over his travels even more in the next few weeks.

Even before he was in Paris, it seems like Timberlake has really been enjoying his summer so far. Last week, he shared this photo from a boat he was on in the Bahamas, giving that perfect ocean view that so many of us are craving when the weather gets warm.

Is Timberlake actively trying to be travel goals this summer? If not, he is naturally very good at it. If he ever gets tired of this whole music thing, he should definitely consider a career in travel. Who wouldn't hire him?

Hopefully, more photos and videos from Biel and Timberlake's adventures in Paris are to come for those of us who are stuck at home, dreaming of a European vacation of our own. The FOMO is too real right now, but there's no question that Biel and Timberlake are enjoying their trip to the fullest.