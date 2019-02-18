The era of Marvel and Netflix's partnership is officially over — at least when it comes to original programming. On Monday, Feb. 18, Netflix confirmed that The Punisher and Jessica Jones have been canceled. The news comes months after the cancellation of other Marvel Netflix series, Daredevil, Iron Fist, and Luke Cage, meaning that there will be no more original Marvel series on Netflix come next year.

Luckily, despite these cancellations, fans of Marvel programing will still have one new season of material ahead. Jessica Jones had already completed production on a Season 3 when the news was announced, and Netflix made clear that they still intend to release it, which means we haven't seen the last of her alcohol-fueled badassery. "We have decided that the upcoming third season will also be the final season for Marvel's Jessica Jones," Netflix said in a statement obtained by Deadline. "We are grateful to showrunner Melissa Rosenberg, star Krysten Ritter and the entire cast and crew, for three incredible seasons of this groundbreaking series," the statement continued.

Netflix has yet to announce an official release date for Jessica Jones Season 3, but the — now final — season of the show is expected to air sometime in 2019. Last time fans saw the private investigator-turned-superhero, Jessica was reeling from the resurrection and subsequent death of her mother, working on her love life, and in a fight with her best friend, Trish Walker. Trish, meanwhile, shot herself up with mysterious drugs in the hopes of getting superpowers, and, in her final scene, realized she succeeded. This coming season might be the last, but it sure won't be anything to laugh at.

Netflix also addressed The Punisher in their statement, confirming that the show would not be back for a Season 3. "Showrunner Steve Lightfoot, the terrific crew, and exceptional cast including star Jon Bernthal, delivered an acclaimed and compelling series for fans, and we are proud to showcase their work on Netflix for years to come," the statement said. This statement, at the very least, should comfort fans with the knowledge that The Punisher will not be taken off of Netflix entirely. In fact, it seems that all Netflix Marvel shows will remain on the streaming service. So, fans will still be able to get their fix of Kastle (the Frank and Karen ship, in case you didn't know) and Kilgrave's terrifying presence, just not with new content.

Marvel TV's Jeph Loeb released his own statement following the news of Jessica Jones and The Punisher's cancellations. And, surprisingly, they seemed to tease that these shows might not be dead for good. "Our Network partner may have decided they no longer want to continue telling the tales of these great characters... but you know Marvel better than that," Loeb wrote. "As Matthew Murdock's Dad once said, 'The measure of a man is not how he gets knocked to the mat, it's how he gets back up.'"

Marvel has been known to tease its fans, but the message of this statement seems pretty clear: there's a chance Marvel could bring back Daredevil, Jessica Jones, The Punisher, Luke Cage, and maybe even Iron Fist. It's true that Marvel's parent company, Disney, is launching their own streaming service later this year, titled Disney+, so these Marvel shows could, in theory, live on. The question is, what would these series look like without Netflix — and potentially without their stars?