American Horror Story fans were heartbroken when Jessica Lange announced her departure from the series back in 2015. And while her 2-episode return as Murder House's Constance Langdon this year was a welcome reprisal, it also left us wishing to see her back on the small screen in a more permanent capacity. Well, that wish is about to be granted (at least, to an extent) thanks to the fact that Jessica Lange has signed on to Ryan Murphy's new Netflix series The Politician as one of the female leads, according to Deadline. Because when Ryan Murphy creates a series, you better believe he wants the best of the best involved.

As of now, plot details surrounding the series remain somewhat scarce, though it is said to center around the political aspirations of Ben Platt’s wealthy Santa Barbara resident character, Payton. But don't let the topic of politics discourage you from tuning into the streaming project because unlike many political-based stories that have come before it, this show is described as a one-hour comedy “with social commentary" that could even include several musical numbers, according to the original synopsis as reported by Vulture.

That in and of itself should make it worthy of your time. However, AHS fans may find themselves particularly drawn to the series, as it will also include a special American Horror Story reunion, not only between Lange and Murphy, but also Lange and Dylan McDermott, who is part of the cast as well.

Additional cast members include January Jones, Zoey Deutch, Laura Dreyfuss, Lucy Boynton, Rahne Jones, and Gwyneth Paltrow. It was also previously reported that Barbra Streisand was in talks to join the project when it was first announced; however, it's unclear if that casting was ever solidified. But either way, those are some huge names attached to the series, so Lange will be in good company.

Of course, this isn't the first time Murphy and Lange have worked together outside of the AHS world. In 2017, she starred in Murphy's Feud anthology series as Joan Crawford opposite Susan Sarandon's Bette Davis, which earned her numerous nominations during awards show season. She was also present at Murphy's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony earlier this week, where he received a star for all his contributions to the entertainment industry. Suffice it to say, they are very good friends, so it's no surprise he asked her to be part of his next big project and that she said yes.

We may not know who Lange will be playing or how she'll fit into the story of The Politician, but given the level of talent she brings to the screen with every role, there's little doubt that her involvement will make the series all the more memorable and a definite must-see.

And who knows — maybe Murphy will be able to use the extra time they spend together to convince her to return for the next season of American Horror Story. Hey, a girl can dream, right?