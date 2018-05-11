With ultraviolet being the official color of 2018, it only makes sense to buy your Apple products from a site that embraces everything purple while also delivering deep discounts on all of your faves. Jet.com just launched an Apple Shop, and it's offering big savings on Apple products until May 23. If you've been holding off on buying a new iPhone or MacBook, being able to save up to $200 on your purchase from now through May 23 is proof that good things really do come to those who wait. Apple aficionados can save on everything from the Apple Watch, iPad, and HomePod, to Beats by Dre earphones, headphones, and speakers on Jet.com, which has a real-time savings engine that allows you to access to lower prices while you shop, according to Jet.com's FAQs.

You will also get suggestions on Apple accessories that pair with your devices. Aside from Apple swag, whether it's cat food for fluffy or patio furniture to trick out your deck for summer, you can pretty much get everything else you need on Jet.com. If you want to get shopping ASAP, here's how Jet.com, which is a subsidiary of Walmart, works. "Add items with the (low-price icon] once you have an item in your cart. They’ll lower the price of items in your cart when you add them — so getting something like toothpaste will save you money on everything from cereal to paper towels," the website noted in its FAQs.

If you're like me and you loathe shopping in a brick and mortar store, being able to upgrade your iPhone or your MacBook Air at the same place you order toilet paper in bulk is pretty freakin' boss. Why, yes, please send me that computer in the same box as those granola bars, which I will eat when I am booting up my new iPhone X. And, while many sites offer you the option to have your products shipped together to reduce packing materials, Jet.com actually lets you save money this way.

Additionally, a lot of people opt out of accessories for their new iPads or Apple Watches because they often cost eleventy-million dollars. However, until May 23, you can save up to $200 when you buy accessories to go with your new Apple products on Jet.com. Basically, the more you add to your cart, the more you can save in the long run. And, you know you're going to want to add those Beats by Dre headphones to your order to replace the sounds of the screaming baby with the sounds of your iTunes playlist on your next cross-country flight. This is the perfect time to do it, especially if you've got some extra cash lying around from your tax return.

The thing about Apple is that it pretty much ruins you for any other computer or phone, which is a shame because it can be pricey to keep up with all of the new gear rolling out. Jet.com understands this, and wants to help you stay on top of the latest Apple trends by offering them to you for less. So, if that old iPhone 6 has a battery life of seven seconds, and all of your apps keep crashing, it may well be time to retire it and grab yourself a newer model with some rad new accessories to go with it. I mean, you're going to have to buy them anyways because of that whole input thingy changing. You might as well save money on this inconvenience. And, while you're at it, grab yourself a (discounted) Michael Kors tote carry your new MacBook in, because you know you're going to need one of those too.