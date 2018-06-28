Retirement isn't that different from being a Supreme Court justice. Or so went the argument of one late-night host on Wednesday: Jimmy Fallon tried convincing Anthony Kennedy not to retire, a few hours after news that the 81-year-old justice would leave the court in July alarmed liberals and delighted conservatives across the country.

"After 30 years on the bench, Kennedy is retiring from the Supreme Court," Fallon said in his opening monologue. "He's 81 years old, so he's going to go from sitting around in a robe all day to sitting around in a robe all day."

Kennedy is considered to be a swing vote on the court, and his retirement on July 31 will give President Trump the opportunity to appoint a solidly conservative justice to take his place, further cementing the court's right-leaning majority. Kennedy voted conservative more often than not over the course of his career, especially in this past term, but he went to the left in several key cases over the years, including the 2015 ruling that the constitution guarantees the right to gay marriage. Without his vote, many liberals fear that important cases — including Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion — could be overturned.

"Justice Kennedy, what are you doin' retiring, man?" Fallon said later on the show. "You have a great job where you barely work. You get to wear a robe all day and give your opinions on stuff." He reiterated: "That basically is retirement. Stick around, at least until we get a new president."

Which won't be long, according to Fallon: "Six months tops," he joked.

Being on the U.S. Supreme Court does have its perks. Historian Lucas "Scot" Powe joked to ABC News in 2010 that "it's the cushiest job in the world." He explained that there isn't "that much required work, and they've made it less over time." Nearly four decades ago, the court was issuing decisions on about 120 cases per term, but U.S. News reports that it's been averaging about 65 per term recently.

Furthermore, much of job's grunt work is left up to clerks. And they get three month's vacation during the summer months (which many of them, however, use for taking on other jobs, like public speaking and writing books). Justices used to have to continue their work during the summer.

But it looks like Kennedy is now headed for full-time vacation. After news of his retirement broke on Wednesday, many people's concern turned to the timeline for his departure and replacement.

Kennedy will leave the court on July 31. The next term begins on the first Monday in October, so Trump and the GOP will likely try to get his replacement in by then. They're definitely going to want to confirm someone by January, when the next Congress will go into session, in case Democrats manage to wrest control during the upcoming midterm elections and are able to stymie a confirmation vote.

A 2015 Congressional Research Service study indicated that, on average, it takes between two and three months for justices to be confirmed after they're nominated. The same was true for Neil Gorsuch: It took him 66 days to get confirmed. Still, sometimes the process is far shorter.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is eager to get Kennedy's replacement in as soon as possible. "We will vote to confirm Justice Kennedy's successor this fall," he told the Senate on Wednesday.

