In the last few years there's been a definite trend towards bands reforming and having comeback tours. Steps, Atomic Kitten, the Sugababes, and, of course, the mighty Spice Girls are just a few of the groups who've given their fans another chance to boogie at their gigs. And reports that JLS are going on tour will have a lot of fans super excited.

The Sun reports that the group, which comprises Marvin Humes, Aston Merrygold, JB Gill, and Oritsé Williams, is going to be reforming for the first time in six years and are in the very early stages of developing a mega tour.

I contacted Marvin Humes' management team for a comment on this report and I'll let you know as soon as I've heard anything back about it.

According to The Sun's source, the lads have stayed chummy AF and have decided it's time to get back together and give the fans what they want. Yes, their hearts WILL beat again. The source says:

"The time is finally right for a ­comeback, now that everyone has had the chance to do try out other things and fulfil some ­personal goals. They have stayed really good mates and always loved being on stage together. Now feels like the right time."

JLSVEVO on YouTube

The guys rose to fame back in 2008 when they were runners up in The X Factor. Since then, they've all gone on to do their own things and progress in other careers. Humes is now a very successful radio DJ and TV presenter. Gill has gone on to not only release new music but to focus on his true love, farming. He owns his own turkey farm and hosts the CBeebies show Down On The Farm. Merrygold has been keeping up with making music as well as becoming a judge on talent show Got To Dance. An obvious role for a man with such smooth moves.

JLSVEVO on YouTube

Williams started his own entertainment company called Overthrow Recordings and released a solo single called Waterline in June 2015. However, Williams' career plans were halted when he became involved in a three-year court battle after being accused of raping a woman in 2016. He was acquitted by a jury in May 2019.

Although nothing has been confirmed by the guys quite yet, #JLSReunion is already trending on Twitter and fans seem to be very excited by the prospect.