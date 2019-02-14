If you've KonMari'd your way right out of a design concept (oops) after marathoning Tidying Up with Marie Kondo, then you're going to need some new stuff. Fear not my friendlies, because the Joanna Gaines home goods design collection for Anthropologie is here, and it's fabulous. Co-founder of the lifestyle brand and retail store Magnolia, author of two books and editor-in-chief of lifestyle magazine Magnolia Journal, Gaines' shabby-chic collection will allow you to embrace minimalism while still sprucing up your pad for a comfy-cozy lived-in look.

"For me, Anthropologie has long been a source of inspiration, so this collaboration felt like a fun and natural pairing," Gaines said in a press release. "I really love the color palette of this collection — from the hues of blush and blue to the ochre and classic combinations of black and white — yet, while each piece may exude its own unique style, the consistency of the subtle, classic details weaved throughout pulls it all together for a wide range of home styles."

From pillows to rugs to wallpaper, yep — wallpaper is back — Gaines' collection highlights her "affinity for a 'gathered approach' to design, blending different styles in a way that makes any room feel more eclectic and inviting," Anthropologie said in the press release.

Tasseled Olive Pillows $38 Anthropolgie According to Anthropologie, "This tasseled pillow features geometric patterns created by heavy, handmade weaving techniques. With an inviting look and feel, it makes any seat that much more cozy."

"We are delighted to collaborate with Joanna Gaines, a designer long admired by Anthropologie and beloved by our customer. This partnership demonstrates our commitment to empowering customers to personalize their homes with only-at-Anthropologie products by the most compelling talent from around the world," said Andrew Carnie, co-president of Anthropologie Group.

If you live in a studio apartment or a tiny house, Gaines' collection features a color palette that will make your pad pop while also making it appear larger than it is. "It is a generally known fact that light colors make a room look bigger and brighter. Light and bright walls are more reflective, making a space feel open and airy, which helps maximize the effect created by natural light," Freshhome, an interior design and architecture website, explained.

With pieces that use off-white and cream colors as their base then accent them with soft hues, this Anthropologie home goods collection is just what you need to make your apartment feel more more inviting and expansive. The collection features 19 items, with pillows priced from $48 — $138 and rugs from $68 — $2,598.

Hand-Knotted Camille Rug $398 Anthropologie According to Anthropologie, "This hand-knotted rug is a favorite for both its understated color and universal appeal. Neutral and natural, it warms any space with its relaxed style and soft wool pile."

If you're at a loss for how to decorate your apartment, it's easier than you might think. For example, a few accent pillows and a solid area rug can spruce up your living space (I'm obsessed with both). "A good rug is the anchor for any room’s decorative scheme. I usually build my colors around the rug, pulling from the most random threads in the rug as accessory colors for pillows and lamp shades," Interior Designer Martyn Bullard told Architectural Digest.

Similarly, accent pillows can make your space sing. "A limited color palette and large geometric prints on smooth, tightly woven fabrics, like cotton and linen, work well in a modern environment," RealSimple explained on its website. Gaines' collection is designed with both of these things in mind.

If you're starting with a blank slate, the Hand-Knotted Camille Rug paired with the Tasseled Olive Pillows can bring your pad to life without overwhelming small spaces. Seriously, head to the Anthropologie website today to give your apartment a fresh look for 2019. You totally deserve it.