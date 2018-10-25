After a chilling day on Wednesday with pipe bombs found in the mail of several high-profile Democrats, Thursday has started with reports of further intercepted mail that was potentially dangerous. Former Vice President Joe Biden and Robert De Niro were sent suspicious packages as well. Neither man was injured, as the packages did not reach their intended targets.

Bustle reached out to the FBI, Secret Service, the Biden Foundation, and De Niro's film production company, Tribeca Entertainment, for comment.

Security personnel for Tribeca Entertainment found the pipe bomb addressed to De Niro on Thursday morning in the Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan, the Washington Post reported. When the x-rayed the package containing the bomb, it showed a similar contraption to the ones intercepted in previous days, which were addressed to the Clintons, the Obamas, liberal philanthropist George Soros, and others.

The package that seems to have been meant for Biden, then, was likely picked up by authorities at a postal facility in Delaware, where Biden lives, CNN reported.

As CNN laid out, most of the packages have been packed similarly and had similar contents. While none has so far gone off, they noted that the rudimentary pipe bombs inside the packages were not stable, and they could have gone off even just because of normal handling.

The package to De Niro, NBC News reported, has the same return address as the Wednesday packages, which is connected to Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz. There is no evidence that Wasserman Schultz is at all connected to the bombs.

More to come ...