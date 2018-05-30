Joe From ‘The Bachelorette’ Reacted To Being Kicked Off The Show With A Fitting 'Seinfeld' Clip

Everyone in Bachelor Nation is support Becca Kufrin's quest for love, but it was so tough to fathom her sending Joe Amabile — aka Grocery Store Joe — home during the first episode. Now, Grocery Store Joe is publicly reacting to his Bachelorette elimination. Everyone knows that only one person can get Becca's final rose, but how did Joe get eliminated before he even had a chance to move into the Bachelor mansion? Injustice.

On May 28, Joe posted a clip from a Seinfield episode with Kramer discussing a dating rejection with George and Jerry. He didn't caption the Instagram post, but in the video someone — presumably Joe — is laughing in the background, so it looks like he has a sense of humor when it comes to his reality TV rejection.

In the clip, Kramer says, "It's over. She dumped me." He tells George and Jerry, "She said I was a hipster doofus. Am I a hipster doofus?" Kramer continues, "She said I'm not good-looking enough for her. Not good looking? Look at my face. Am I beautiful?" No one wants to be dumped, whether it's a fictional character or someone looking for love on reality TV getting the boot only a few hours after showing up.

Joe may be laughing about it at this point, but viewers did not find it funny when he was sent home. Bachelorette fans were very disappointed that Joe didn't get a rose from Becca and they had no problem tweeting their reactions.

During the May 28 episode, Joe introduced himself by saying, "I deal in produce, but one thing I haven’t produced yet is love," according to the Chicago Tribune. The key word there might be "yet." Bachelor in Paradise Season 5 airs this summer, and it's pretty much a given that most of the contestants will be from the most recent seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. Maybe Grocery Store Joe will make a Bachelor franchise comeback and find love at a resort in Mexico.

Nothing has been officially confirmed, but host Chris Harrison hinted at it multiple times on Twitter. If that doesn't give the viewers (and Joe) some hope, then nothing else will.

On May 28, Chris proved that he knows exactly what viewers care about when he tweeted, "#BachelorNation quickly falls in love with #GroceryStoreJoe." He also made it official that everyone will be referring to the Bachelorette contestant as "Grocery Store Joe" from here on out.

Then Chris mentioned the one thing that fans wanted to hear about: Bachelor in Paradise.

Same here, Chris. Same here.

One viewer tweeted at Chris, "Chris, the only journey we want to see now is his – straight to becoming the next Bachelor!" That's quite the jump from getting eliminated on the first night of The Bachelorette, but stranger things have happened in this franchise.

Chris quoted the tweet and told the fan, "Maybe a quick stop in Paradise first #GroceryStoreJoe." Yes. Yes. Yes.

A different Bachelorette fan tweeted, "I’m on west coast so I haven’t watched yet but this tweet sounds like mr grocery is headed to paradise." After all the hype from his previous tweets, Chris played it cool with a tweet in response to this viewer:

Unfortunately for Grocery Store Joe (and his instant fans) his journey on The Bachelorette was very short-lived, but at least he went out on a high note. Becca wasn't feeling him, but viewers sure are. Even if he never appears on another Bachelor show again, he will remain in good favor with the fans... but hopefully he does end up on Bachelor in Paradise this summer.