Joe Jonas got to celebrate his 30th birthday in a major way on Aug. 15. And during said celebration, Joe Jonas got a Game of Thrones-inspired cake for his 30th birthday. In addition to the totally on brand cake, the singer also got to ring in his special day with a ton of "party" guests, as he got to celebrate the milestone with his legions of fans during the Jonas Brothers' Happiness Begins tour.

During the group's Washington D.C. tour stop on Aug. 15, the band decided to put on an impromptu, mini-celebration for the 30-year-old. As seen a video that Jonas posted on his Instagram, his wife, Sophie Turner, and sister-in-law, Danielle Jonas, came out to present him with a birthday cake. Before he blew out the candles on the cake, Kevin and Nick Jonas got the crowd to sing a rousing rendition of "Happy Birthday" to the former DNCE frontman.

Based on the caption for the fun celebration, Jonas was so appreciative of the love that he received from his family and fans alike during his big day. He wrote, "Couldn’t have asked for a better night, thank you all so much. Nothing better than doing what I love with my loves on my birthday ❤️"

As previously mentioned, Jonas' birthday cake (separate from the one presented to him on stage) was decorated to perfection. On his Instagram Story, the singer showcased the treat, which featured a mini-Jonas (and his queen, Turner, right by his side) sitting on top of the Iron Throne on the multi-tiered cake. It's really only fitting that the husband of the rightful Queen of the Seven Kingdoms got to celebrate his birthday in such Westeros-approved style.

Speaking of the queen, Turner made sure to wish her husband a happy birthday on her own Instagram Story. On her social media account, the GoT star captioned a photo of herself and Jonas with a truly adorable, "You are my world."

Joe Jonas/Instagram Story Sophie Turner/Instagram Story

Of course, in addition to having a mini-celebration with loads of concert-goers, Jonas spent his 30th birthday with some quality time with the family. During a low-key meal with the crew, the musician got loads of "birthday hugs" from the younger members of the fam, including his nieces, Kevin and Danielle's daughters, Valentina and Alena.

Joe Jonas/Instagram Story

Both Kevin and Nick rang in Jonas' 30th birthday with some lovely Instagram tributes. Kevin captioned a dynamic photo of the band, that featured the birthday boy front and center, with, "Happy 30th birthday to this incredible dude! @joejonas you are the man we love you so much now let’s play a show and party!!!!!"

As for Nick, he wrote a couple of tributes to his older brother on Instagram. He first posted a video of the singer hanging out with his family and jamming out to "Dynamite" by Taio Cruz. He captioned the clip with, "IT’s JOE’S BIRTHDAY! When we party we listen to dynamite obviously. In reality what other song is there?" Well, I'd say that "Burnin' Up" and "Cool" would be pretty good options too, but "Dynamite" is indeed fitting.

That wasn't his only birthday tribute, as he went on to post a photo from Jonas and Turner's wedding day of himself and the groom, which he captioned with a sweet, "My brother. My best friend. Happy birthday Joe. I love you."

From the birthday tributes to the perfect, GoT-inspired cake, it's clear that Jonas not only got to ring in his birthday in total style but he also got to do so surrounded by a ton of love.