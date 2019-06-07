Game of Thrones is over, but there are still plenty of untold stories from behind the scenes. During a recent appearance on the Smallyzy's Surgery podcast, Sophie Turner revealed that Joe Jonas almost kissed her photo double while he was visiting her on the set. No, he was not weirdly attracted to the woman who resembles his now-wife. He was just genuinely confused because the similarities between the two of them were just that uncanny.

According to Evening Standard, the actress shared with the podcast listeners, "On Game of Thrones actually I had a photo double that people would do double takes at because she looked so much like me, it was insane." Of course, she looked like Turner. That's why she was hired, after all.

However, it got a little weird one day. Turner divulged, "Even Joe went up to her at one point and tried to give her a kiss and he was like 'Oh, sorry, sorry it’s not Sophie, wrong one!'" How awkward. Well, at least he didn't actually kiss end up kissing her. Can someone share a picture of this photo double?

If Turner's own significant other was admittedly confused, they really have to look similar. The Evening Standard article explained the difference between a photo double and a stunt double. As the name suggests, a stunt double stands in to perform potentially dangerous stunts. A photo double is used when a character is in the background of a shot and isn't the primary focus. In this case, the photo double was the primary focus and even fooled Jonas for a second there.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Thankfully for Jonas, he did not run into this same problem on the set of Turner's latest movie, X-Men: Dark Phoenix. People reported that turner shared, "I actually had two because my first one broke her ankle. They are truly amazing."

The Game of Thrones alum also joked, "[But] they don’t really look like me. First of all, they’re much fitter, have much more muscle and [are] just better-looking aesthetically, in general." Well, Jonas would never agree with that last part about being "better looking aesthetically." But at the very least, the differences in their appearances meant that Jonas would not have another mix-up.

Even though the incident was just an innocent mistake, it is pretty surprising that it even happened. Jonas is admittedly a super fan of the show. Plus, he was on set with Turner quite often. He even knew the ending to the series before most people got to watch it play out.

Back in April, Turner explained how Jonas found about the end of the GOT finale, "Joe was on set most of the time so he kind of figured it out and he was like, 'Can you fill me [in]?'" And, of course, she obliged.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She also made it a point to include, "And, he signed an NDN, NDA and everything so it’s all good."

Jonas was that much of an insider and he still couldn't help being a bit confused while he visited the set. This photo double really must have been a straight up clone. Maybe the new Mr. and Mrs. Jonas should hire her to fool the paparazzi.