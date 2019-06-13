It's been well over a month since Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner unexpectedly tied the knot in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards, but now, we're finally getting some details about their other wedding-related events. While the brothers stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night, they shared the dirt on Joe's wild bachelor party, and it sounds like it was a fun (and very unforgettable) night.

On the show, the guys played a game called "Know Your Bro," which required one of them to wear noise canceling headphones that were playing loud music so he couldn't hear the other two answering a question that Fallon asked them — and then, that brother had to take off his headphones and answer the same question. If the answer was the same as the one his other brothers gave, he won a point.

When it was Joe's turn to wear the headphones, Fallon asked them what the wildest thing was that happened at his bachelor party, and they definitely had their answers all ready to go. In fact, Nick couldn't stop laughing before he even had the chance to share his answer, so it was clear that this was going to be good.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on YouTube

According to Kevin and Nick, the party took place in Ibiza, and things got so crazy that the police were called — multiple times. And that was just the beginning.

"Where do we start? OK, we're gonna air it out," Nick said. "We had the cops, on the first night, called on us three times. Joe ripped off his shirt in a night club, proceeded to rip off two of his friends' shirts in the night club. He took the cardboard box for 1942, the tequila, and somehow cut it into a bandana that just said '1942' across his forehead. And he wore that on a boat all day long."

Then, Joe — who had been none the wiser the whole time — took off his headphones and had to answer the question for himself. Being that his bachelor party was clearly so memorable, it's no surprise that he managed to score a point on this one.

"I'm trying to see if I remember anything, but I'm pretty sure we got the cops called on us three times," he said.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the bachelor party actually happened after Joe and Sophie Turner got married. It all went down at the end of May, when Joe, Nick, Kevin, and their friends — including Joe's DNCE bandmates — partied on a yacht in Ibiza, just like Kevin told Fallon. Joe even shared photos of the party on Instagram, where it looked like he and his pals took shots, played soccer, and spent a lot of quality time together.

It's good to hear that Joe had a great party, and it looked like so much fun. Now, we just have to wait for the formal celebration of his marriage to Turner, which will hopefully go down with a lot less police involvement.