For those who have wondered where the characters of Dawson's Creek's would be now, nearly two decades after the finale, don't worry, you're not alone. While celebrating the 20th anniversary of Dawson's Creek, creator Kevin Williamson shared his thoughts on what happened to Joey and Pacey after the finale with Entertainment Weekly. According to him, Joey and Pacey would be divorced today, but it's actually more romantic than it sounds.

The final shot of Dawson's Creek is Joey and Pacey together watching Dawson's new show, which gets him a meeting with his favorite director, Steven Spielberg. But Williamson said he's a "man of conflict," so he doesn't think Dawson Leery becoming the next Spielberg was what he wanted.

"I think Dawson became Spielberg, all his dreams came true," he said, but he also thinks that those dreams were "shattered. I think he fell apart. I think he never really found love and, when we come upon him, he’s just on the cusp of changing his whole life and finding the one thing that’s going to make it magical." Cue everyone ugly-crying just like Dawson on the dock.

And, keep those tears coming because Williamson also doesn't have a very happy prediction for Joey and Pacey's relationship.

While Williamson does think they got married and had a family, he also thinks "there were troubles. I think they got a divorce. I think that when we meet them they’re in a very dark place." That being said, he thinks there’s "still something between them that forces them to come together and raise their children." He added,

"As they seek out happiness with others, they just keep coming back to each other. And they just can’t stop that magical thing that exists between them and that bond they have. I think we would sort of have to watch them fall in love all over again as middle-aged adults.”

So, even though he predicts divorce, Williamson also thinks that Pacey and Joey are in it for the long haul, even if it's a bumpy ride. This is probably hard for Williamson to admit being that he's made it clear he's a Dawson and Joey shipper.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Williams admitted he'd much rather have seen Joey and Dawson end up together. "It's hard for me to express that but I am Team Dawson," he said. "Even though I wrote it the other way, 100 percent, if you asked me, I'm Team Dawson." His reason? He thinks that the two were true soulmates.

"The way that I see it, Dawson and Joey ended up together," he told THR. "They're soul mates forever. And they have that deep bond of friendship that will never, ever go away. But," and this is important, Williamson said that Joey's "romantic love for Pacey was who she wanted to be with and share her life with. And in a weird way they're all soul mates."

For the record: Van Der Beek is Team Pacey. “It felt right to me,” he told EW. “It seemed like it made more sense.” Joshua Jackson agreed that Pacey was the right choice: “Of course I did! My vanity knows no bounds.” And Katie Holmes, well, she's happy to stay mum on the whole topic. "I’m glad that Kevin had to make the decision and we didn’t,” she said.

No matter who you think Joey should have ended up with, let's all agree that Williamson' predictions for his Dawson's Creek characters are kind of a bummer. But the good thing is, you don't have to agree with him if you don't want to. In your Where Are They Now? Dawson's Creek edition, Dawson could be the new Spielberg, still madly in love with his work — and someone else. And Joey and Pacey could still be together raising their kids with unbelievable vocabularies. Now, all that's left to wonder is who's still living down by the creek?