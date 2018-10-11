In an email exchange with a top aide last year, White House chief of staff John Kelly called Elizabeth Warren an "impolite arrogant woman," BuzzFeed News reported. The insult reportedly came after he had had a telephone conversation with Warren about the administration's travel ban. At the time, Kelly was serving as the secretary of Homeland Security.

According to BuzzFeed News, Kelly wrote, "Absolutely most insulting conversation I have ever had with anyone...She immediately began insulting our people accusing them of not following the court order, insulting and abusive behavior towards those covered by the pause, blah blah blah.”

Kelly's email was obtained by BuzzFeed News via a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit, along with thousands of other emails sent and received by him. This whole situation took place in February, 2017, which was when immigrants were being detained at airports across the country. The court order that Kelly referenced Warren accusing them of not following was a temporary restraining order by federal judges in Massachuetts and New York that blocked Donald Trump's executive order to ban citizens from seven majority-Muslim countries from returning to the United States. A spokesperson for Warren told BuzzFeed News that the conversation in question between Warren and Kelly occurred when Warren tried to obtain information from the Department of Homeland Security about some of her constituents, who had been detained at Logan International Airport despite having visas.

But that's not the only insulting email that was sent in regards to Warren: Kevin Carroll, who was Kelly's senior counselor at the time, sent another email the next day: “Too bad Senate Majority Leader McConnell couldn’t order her to be quiet again! Warren is running for president so early, trying too hard, and chasing bad pitches."

The release of Kelly's emails come at the same time as another attack on Warren from the Trump administration: on Thursday, Trump claimed that he has more "Indian blood" than Warren. In conversation with Fox News about his potential Democratic challengers for 2020, he said, “How about Elizabeth Warren, [she] faked her heritage for years [and] can’t prove anything. I have more Indian blood than she does, and I have none, unfortunately.”

