Rumors are still swirling and gaining momentum regarding NBC reportedly developing a revival of The Office. Fans and the original U.S. cast really, really want to know who will get the call to return to Scranton and what it will be like. Actor John Krasinski's idea for The Office revival sounds perfect — and it'll connect the show to its British roots. Krasinski played Jim Halpert on the original American Office and he shared his amazing concept for the rumored revival in an exclusive interview with The Wrap at South By Southwest in Austin, Texas.

NBC has not yet publicly confirmed the development of The Office revival series, but that hasn't stopped fans and former stars of the show from speculating about it. The American Office was itself inspired by the original British series, created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, so Krasinski's idea would, in essence, bring the show full circle. Krasinski described the concept to The Wrap:

"The original British show, the best thing was they had a Christmas episode — it was a one-off. I would love to do that. I think it would be a sort of 'Where Are They Now' kind of thing. That would be really fun...We need it. I'd totally be down if everyone else is too."

The original British Office ran from 2001 until 2003, airing 12 episodes and two Christmas specials and a Red Nose Day short in 2013. The Christmas specials were just as Krasinski explained — they caught viewers up on what the office dwellers were up to and it often involved a Christmas Party at Wernham Hogg (the British version's paper company). Fans of the American Office would definitely welcome some kind of episode like this for the NBC revival series, if the revival does in fact happen and perhaps the original cast can't return full time.

Rick Kern/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Many of the beloved cast has moved onto other projects, but they have expressed their willingness to return for The Office revival. Krasinski was at SXSW to promote his new film A Quiet Place, which he directed, co-wrote, and stars in opposite his wife, Emily Blunt. But he enthusiastically told The Wrap that he would love to appear in the rumored revival and still hasn't received a call, even after he expressed the same sentiments to Ellen DeGeneres last month.

Krasinski told The Wrap the following:

“I would totally be interested. I still have yet to get a call. I am surprised that after ‘Ellen’ and all that — I haven’t gotten a call, so I haven’t heard anything about it, other than on the internet — the internet is making the show. Twitter is shooting ‘The Office’ reboot. I don’t know if any of us are going to be a part of it!

...that show for me was, obviously, the greatest experience. It’s given me everything, absolutely every opportunity, and it is the thing that has allowed me to do all this other stuff."

Krasinski's on-screen wife is on-board, too. In January, Jenna Fischer (who played Pam Beasley Halpert) said at the TCA Winter press tour that she wants to appear in the reported revival series, if it does happen. “I would be honored to come back in any way that I am able to. I loved playing that character and as long as Greg Daniels is the person in charge and the visionary behind it, then I would absolutely be up for it," Fischer said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Via Twitter, original cast members Angela Kinsey (who played Angela) tweeted back in December 2017 that she and Creed Bratton (who played Creed) wanted to be a part of the rumored revival. "Ummm NBC call me...I have quick question for you," Kinsey tweeted on Dec. 18, 2017 soon after the news broke about the rumored revival series.

So whether The Office revival happens or not, fans and the original cast of the American series sound so ready to take it on.