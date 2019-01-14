John Legend's 40th birthday party was nothing short of, well, legendary. As seen on his Instagram, Chrissy Teigen threw John Legend a 40th birthday party. And based on all of the photos from the event, his stylish birthday bash was one for the ages.

Legend's birthday party on Jan. 12 was Casino Royale themed, with the decor looking as though it was straight out of the James Bond film. The "All of Me" singer captioned one of his Jan. 14 Instagram posts, which featured a slideshow of some of his favorite pics from the event:

"Saturday night, my amazing wife threw me the most incredible 40th birthday party I could imagine! So good to be surrounded by family and loved ones. I had the time of my life. I'm so grateful. And the photo booth? The greatest of all time (in the Instagram era, that's like 90% of party planning, right?)"

These weren't the only snaps he posted, though. Legend couldn't help but share even more of the fun from the party and posted another slideshow of photos taken in the fanciest photo booth in the world. In the next batch of pics, many of the singer's famous friends, including Angela Bassett, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Kanye West, and Kim Kardashian could be seen taking their turn in front of the camera.

Legend was clearly still in a party state of mind, as he posted even more pics from the bash on Jan. 14. In the latest group of photos, the singer showed off the gorgeous decor that made up the Casino Royale theme, including his own agent number, "040," a tie back to his 40th birthday. In his caption for this Instagram post, he highlighted the amazing work of Lisa Vorce, who planned the event, with some help from Teigen, of course. He wrote:

"Last party post (for today at least)! @lisavorce has been planning every event for us since she did our wedding at Lake Como. She transformed our house for the Casino Royale themed party. And we used all the roses. All of them."

Legend wasn't the only member of his household to take to social media to discuss the James Bond-themed party. On Jan. 12, a short while before the event took place, Teigen went on Twitter to seek some help from her followers regarding her son's choice of attire for the bash. She posted two equally adorable and fashionable looks for her son, Miles, and asked her followers to help choose which color tux he would wear. She later posted a poll about her dilemma for her "mini-john," which featured the white tux ultimately taking the win, as seen in photos from the party.

Similar to her husband, Teigen also gave a shoutout to Vorce for planning Legend's birthday party, in a tweet posted on Jan. 14. She also let it slip that her husband has been reliving all of the b-day fun by scrolling through all of his photos, meaning that his special day was definitely a success.

Legend was clearly stoked about his incredibly chic birthday party. And if you've seen all of the amazing photos he posted from the event, can you blame him?