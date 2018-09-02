Following the funeral in Washington D.C., those remembering Sen. John McCain are headed to Annapolis, Maryland, on Sunday where the private memorial service and burial will take place — open just to friends, family, and members of the 1958 U.S. Naval Academy graduating class. McCain will be buried next to Chuck Larson, one of his old Navy buddies. Larson and McCain, who both attended the Naval Academy, are described as near opposites.

The two made the decision about 20 years ago, as was described both by Chuck Larson's wife, Sarah, and an aide, Mark Donohue.

"Chuck came home one day and he said, 'I picked out my grave,' and I went 'Oh, OK.' And when you do that kind of thing 20 some years ago, you don't think that's ever going to happen, so I just said, 'That's fine, good,' and he said, 'By the way, John is going to be next to me,'" Sarah Larson told CNN.

According to what Donohue told the Capital Gazette, McCain and Larson had made the decision when Larson went out to find a spot for the two of them. After a tour of the Naval Academy cemetery, Larson called up McCain and said, "I found you a spot right next to me and we have a water view."

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images News/Getty Images

More to come ...