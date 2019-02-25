Sunday's episode of Last Week Tonight took an in-depth look at a somewhat unexpected topic. Notably, the show's host moved away from his typical political coverage and instead focused on a topic that is somewhat pervasive in American popular culture — the psychic industry. Indeed, John Oliver lambasted the psychic industry, characterizing its practices as "reckless" and exploitative of people's grief.

Oliver opened his segment on the psychic industry by making it clear that he doesn't believe that psychics are real. However, he acknowledged that many Americans do indeed believe in psychics and in their ability to communicate with the deceased. In fact, the late night host revealed that a recent poll from the Pew Research Center found that four in ten Americans believe in psychics.

Oliver then noted that the industry that caters to those who believe in psychics is "lager and grimmer than you might assume" and is rife with "a lot of predatory behavior." For example, the host noted that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) found that the Psychic Readers Network, which often ran ads featuring the well-known psychic, Miss Cleo, had charged people around $1 billion for psychic readings over a three-year period and "collected half of it." Oliver appeared astonished by this sum, saying, " ... They took in $500 million! I had no idea psychics could make that much money.”

Oliver continued by pointing out that there are a host of reality shows on television featuring mediums that claim to be able to communicate with the dead. However, the late night host noted that has some doubts about the psychic abilities of these mediums, saying he believes they primarily rely on two tactics to make it seem like they are communicating with the deceased.

Oliver described the first technique as cold reading, which he said is "taking high probability guesses, like 'I'm sensing a loved one who had problems in the chest area' or 'is there a 'j' or an 'm' in a loved ones name?" The late night host then played several clips that he thought reflected this tactic. This included a video in which psychic John Edward suggested that there was a deceased person related to an audience member and that the person had an Irish surname. Notably, Edward's reading was taking place in Huntington, Long Island, which is home to many people of Irish descent, Oliver asserted.

