The latest episode of HBO's Last Week Tonight tackled an 11-letter word that's becoming an increasingly popular topic of conversation among House Democrats: impeachment. On Sunday, host John Oliver explained why impeachment is necessary, arguing that while it may not remove President Donald Trump from office, it's still worth proving that no one is above the law.

"It's one of the most consequential decisions a legislature can make," Oliver said about impeachment. "But more importantly, it's also an anagram for 'pinch me meat,' which is, interestingly, the sentence that got the Lucky Charms leprechaun #MeToo-ed."

Oliver went on to say that impeachment had become "a major talking point" among House Democrats, with 63 of them supporting an impeachment inquiry. Still, as Oliver goes on to point out, not every House Democrat has warmed to the idea. "House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has repeatedly attempted to apply the brakes to an impeachment inquiry, claiming the country is not behind it and that, in fact, they barely understand what it actually means," Oliver said. Of course, if anyone was willing to walk the country through a thorough explanation of impeachment, it's Oliver.

"It is true that many people don't fully understand what impeachment involves, so we thought tonight might be a good time to discuss what it is, why it may be warranted, and what the risks might be in carrying it out," he said.

The late-night series host explained that while Bill Clinton and Andrew Jackson were both impeached when president, neither were actually removed from office by the process. Richard Nixon, one of the only other presidents to have an impeachment process initiated against him, chose to resign before the process could be finished.

Presidents are only removed from office following impeachment proceedings, which begin with the House of Representatives passing articles of impeachment, if a two-thirds majority of the Senate votes for that. Still, Oliver argued that special counsel Robert Mueller's report had showed that, despite Trump's claims to the contrary, the president had committed "high crimes and misdemeanors."

"One area where we already have considerable evidence against Trump is obstruction of justice," Oliver said. "It's a very serious allegation. It was among the articles of impeachment approved against both Nixon and Clinton. Obstruction was also half of Robert Mueller's report, in which he laid out 10 potential instances of it taking place."

More to come...