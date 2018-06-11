President Donald Trump's historic summit with North Korea is rapidly approaching — something which didn't go unnoticed on Sunday's episode of Last Week Tonight. On the show, host John Oliver mocked Trump's North Korea summit preparation strategy, taking the president to task for his overly casual and "upsetting" approach to the massively consequential meeting.

Oliver opened his show by discussing what he believes is Trump's utter lack of preparation for the summit. The host first played a clip of Trump discussing his preparation strategy, in which the president stated, "... I don't think I have to prepare very much. It's about attitude, it's about willingness to get things done."

The late night host appeared flabbergasted by Trump's comments, saying,

It's not about preparation, it's about attitude. That's not even a viable strategy on Ru Paul's Drag Race! Where, oh, bring the attitude, sure, but you better also bring your knowledge of wigs, makeup, fashion, and tucking technique or you sashay away my friend! But Trump is undeniably confident ...

Oliver then proceeded to play another clip of Trump, in which the president was asked how soon he would know if the talks at the summit were effective. In response, the president indicated, "I think within the first minute, I'll know. Just my touch, my feel. That's what I do."

The host was similarly aghast at Trump's remarks regarding how he would assess the summit's effectiveness. Indeed, Oliver appeared somewhat outraged when he commented,

It's not a great sign for a negotiation where so much depends on tone and choice of words that he's describing his strategy in the single most upsetting possible way. Oh, I'm gonna grope my way through this, we're all going to use our tongues and mouths to bring this summit to a satisfying climax. Why is everyone looking at me weird!?

Oliver proceeded to wrap up his North Korea segment by suggesting the audience look on the the bright side. Look, we still have two days until the summit," Oliver joked. "So that's at least two more sunsets for all of us to enjoy."

President Trump is already in Singapore, the country where the historic summit will take place on June 12.

