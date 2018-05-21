One of American late night television's British hosts didn't get as excited about the event of the weekend as you might have thought. In fact, it seems that when it comes to the royal wedding, John Oliver couldn't care less. He mocked it — and the entire royal family — as only he can on Sunday's episode of Last Week Tonight.

He dived right into the event that everyone on both sides of the Atlantic were talking about: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials. "Yesterday saw a royal wedding — as you probably knew if you were anywhere within earshot of CBS's Gayle King," Oliver joked, cutting to a mash-up of King's coverage of the wedding.

That in itself is funny. "I just have one big goosebump all over my body," King said introducing the coverage. Later she promised to change hats every hour on the hour, and the last bit of the clip showed her obsessed with the "big bottom," or train, that Markle wore. She said she'd seen bigger.

Oliver had his own two cents. "That's fair. We British people are not exactly known for our taste in butts," Olvier said. "The actual Sir Mix-a-Lot was a 16th-century nobleman, so inbred that when a girl walked in with an itty-bitty waist and a round thing in his face, he just sneezed out of his elbow and died.”

consumer on YouTube

But hen came Oliver's roughest joke of his wedding coverage. First he showed a bit of the "most notable part" of the service, when Bishop Michael Curry "delivered an impassioned ode to love." Oliver said it led to some "pretty awkward reaction shots." He gave some advice to the minister:

Oh, that is the wrong room there, buddy. Because believe me, those are some of the most repressed people on earth. Talking to the queen about love is like talking to her about the transformative power of the Taco Bell five-dollar Chalupa Cravings Box.

Then he mimicked the queen herself. "Don’t tell me about this, I’m not interested!" Oliver said raising his voice to sound like the queen. "It sounds disgusting, and if I ever experience it, I’ll break out in hives! Good day to you, sir! I say good day to you now!”

The joke might have been a little harsh but he did have a point about the reactions as the Bishop Curry gave a sermon that talked about slavery and quoted Martin Luther King Jr. The royal family and other aristocrats in the room didn't seem to connect. The bishop was full of energy and the royals smirked.

In addition to the first, short piece on the wedding, Last Week Tonight's "And Now" was dedicated to "Local News Gets A Little Too British For the Royal Wedding." It's several clips from American local news broadcasts with the announcers and reporters faking a British accent. One even said, "If you enjoy phony British accents, this is the week of the year for you."

Others practiced their "Cheerios" and royal waves. A local weatherman presented in the uniform of a palace guard — big, black bearskin hat and all.

These many jokes would make you think that Oliver spent the weekend watching the wedding, but he said in November that he doesn't. "I don’t care,” he told Seth Meyers. “Americans love the idea of watching British people do something objectively silly, and celebrating a royal wedding is silly, because the royal family is, at its very essence, a very silly thing.”

For those who took the wedding so seriously, Oliver's jokes may show that it can be taken in good fun too.