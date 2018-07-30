The news doesn't sleep, and after almost a month away, HBO's late-night funnyman came back to more material than he could probably hope for. On Sunday night, John Oliver took on the Trump-Cohen tapes on Last Week Tonight, and he didn't have a shortage of analysis following the FBI's seizure of as many as 100 tapes from Trump's former lawyer.

“Wow. Now historically, ‘there are tapes’ hasn’t worked out well for presidents,” Oliver said. “It’s one of those phrases that’s universally foreboding, like ‘the virus is airborne’ and ‘Ronan Farrow is working on an article about you.’”

This past Thursday, CNN reported that Cohen accused the president of knowing and approving of a 2016 meeting at Trump Tower between his eldest son Donald Trump, Jr., his son-in-law Jared Kushner, his then-campaign manager Paul Manafort, and and a lawyer linked to the Russian government. The lawyer had promised to give compromising information on Trump's presidential rival Hillary Clinton, according to The Daily Beast. Trump has denied knowing anything about the meeting before it happened.

“Now THAT is potentially huge — and also somehow completely unsurprising, because deep down, we all assumed that was the case anyway,” said Oliver. “Breaking news: the president actually knew about a meeting that involved his son, his son-in-law and his campaign manager discussing dirt about his greatest enemy that took place where he lived and worked in a building that has his f*cking name on it.”

More to come ...