On Sunday, the host of Last Week Tonight took an in-depth look at Brazil's elections, as they were happening in real time. On the show, John Oliver warned that Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro, who has now secured victory in the first round of the elections, could potentially be quite dangerous for the future of the country.

Bolsonaro is a member of the Social Liberal Party, a right-wing Brazilian political party. As The Guardian reported, during the first round of Sunday's presidential election, Bolsonaro secured 46 percent of the total vote — just short of the majority needed to win the presidency outright. Bolsonaro will now head to a runoff presidential election on Oct. 28 against Fernando Haddad of the Workers' Party. Haddad won just 29 percent of the total vote on Sunday.

Oliver recorded his show before the election's outcome was announced, but noted that, regardless, he was concerned about the possibility of a Bolsonaro victory. Oliver opened his segment by characterizing the presidential candidate as a "terrible human being" and emphasized that many consider him to be misogynistic, homophobic, and racist, among other negative characterizations. The late night host also reported that some refer to Bolsonaro as the "Brazilian Trump," which Oliver emphasized was "politically worrisome."

Oliver then played some clips to illustrate exactly why Bolsonaro has such a concerning reputation. In the first clip, the presidential candidate confronts a woman who is a member of Congress, telling her (translated from Portuguese), "I would never rape you, because you're not worth it." When the woman replies that she would slap him in the face if he tried to rape her, Bolsonaro repeatedly tells her, "Do it, I'll slap you back." He then starts to push her away, shoving her chest with his hand.

The late night host appeared shocked at the clip, saying,

Holy sh*t. He starts there with, 'I'd never rape you cause you're not worth it' and then somehow tops that terrible statement. That's like saying, 'Sorry kids, Christmas is cancelled this year. Why? Because I murdered Santa Claus.'

Oliver then played another clip to demonstrate Bolsonaro's homophobic rhetoric. In one clip, Bolsonaro suggests that if a child starts to become "a little gay" you "take a whip and you correct that behavior." In another clip, actress Ellen Page, who is interviewing Bolsonaro and notes that she is gay, asks him if she should have been beaten as a child. In response, Bolsonaro said, "I'm not going to look at you and say, 'I think you're gay.' That doesn't matter to me ... If I were cadet in the military academy and saw you on the street, I would whistle at you. Alright? You're very pretty."

In replying to this clip, Oliver was indignant as well, exclaiming, "What are you doing? You just told her, 'I wouldn't beat you, I would catcall you -- and seemed to genuinely think that was a compliment!"

