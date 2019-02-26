On Monday, a comedian went to Capitol Hill to work with lawmakers for a noble reason. Jon Stewart supported the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund by endorsing the Never Forget the Heroes Act, which aims to secure permanent funding for it. This isn't the first time Stewart has spoken out in support of 9/11 victims and first responders — but this time, he's certainly not mincing words.

Stewart's visit comes a week after the Justice Department announced that the VCF would be making significant cuts on upcoming compensation awards. Now, Stewart and a number of lawmakers are seeking to secure permanent funding for those 9/11 survivors who qualify for compensation.

In an op-ed for The New York Daily News on Monday, Stewart wrote in part,

I am walking the halls of Congress with injured and ill 9/11 responders and survivors, looking to see if “Remembering 9/11” is more than a cheap obligatory slogan senators and representatives tweet out. The fact that we continue to need to do this is beyond my comprehension.

First responders, firefighters, police, construction workers, Red Cross volunteers, transit workers, FBI agents and school teachers are going door to door, down marble-lined hallways, because 17 years after the attacks on 9/11, injured and ill responders, survivors and their families are still dealing with the impact of the toxins at Ground Zero. They are in every state and 434 out of 435 Congressional Districts.

MSNBC on YouTube

More to come ...