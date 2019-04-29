Jon Snow and his turns-out-to-be aunt, Daenerys Targaryen, have been through the wringer recently, between having sex, finding out they're related, and dealing with the uncomfortable fallout. But they had to put their relationship woes aside to fight together in April 28's Battle of Winterfell, which turned out to be just as epic as audiences had anticipated. Jon's fight with the Night King proved to be an exciting part of an absolutely buckwild hour and a half of television.

Both Jon and Dany spent the first hour of television riding her two remaining dragons, searching for the Night King and breathing fire down on the wight army. And while the White Walker hung back, he and his wight dragon finally appeared, and it looked like he, Jon, and Dany were about to have their final showdown. Instead, however, he raised his arms like a master puppeteer (which he is, if you really think about it) and raised all of the fallen soldiers who'd died while defending Winterfell.

