Jonah Hill’s Brother Jordan Feldstein Dies At Age 40 — REPORT

Sad news out of Hollywood: Jonah Hill's brother Jordan Feldstein died unexpectedly on Friday, Dec. 22, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 40 years old. The older brother of actors Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein was well-known in the music industry. (Feldstein is Hill's surname as well; the middle sibling chose to use his first and middle names as a stage name early in his career.) Jordan Feldstein founded Career Artist Management, which was responsible for managing the careers of artists like Miguel, Elle King, and The B-52s. He also served as CEO of the company until he passed away.

The Los Angeles County Coroner confirmed Feldstein's death on Saturday, Dec. 23, according to THR. As per a statement from the family, the music manager died after going into cardiac arrest. Feldstein had no known prior conditions that would have triggered the event, THR reported as well. (Bustle reached out to Hill's rep for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.)

The Feldstein family issued this brief statement to the media, including People and THR:

"Unfortunately, last night Jordan called 911 for shortness of breath, when paramedics arrived it was determined he went into full cardiac arrest and passed away shortly thereafter. [We ask] for privacy during this difficult and unexpected time. In lieu of food and flowers, [we] plan to announce a charity in the coming weeks where memorial donations can be made in Feldstein's name."

Feldstein served as Maroon 5's music manager for more than 15 years. He and frontman Adam Levine had been close since childhood, which seems like something Hill should bring up in more interviews. In addition to his impact on the music industry, Feldstein is survived by his parents, his younger sister and brother, two children with his first wife, and ex-wife Francesca Eastwood. Yes, those Eastwoods. Simply put, Feldstein was the most interesting celebrity you may have never heard of.

Jordan Feldstein, Maroon 5's manager, and the founder and CEO of Career Artist Management (Miguel, Elle King, Big Boi, Rick Springfield, The B-52's and Chromeo) and brother to actor Jonah Hill, died of a heart attack at his home on Friday night. He was 40. — (@thatericalper) #

Feldstein grew up in the Cheviot Hills neighborhood of L.A., according to Method Magazine. His father is Richard Feldstein, a longtime accountant for touring musicians, including none other than Guns N' Roses. Mother Sharon Lyn is a costume designer. All three of their children followed them into the industry in some form. While Hill and the younger Feldstein chose performance, the eldest was content for a life behind the scenes.

Variety reported that Feldstein had been with Maroon 5 since the group first formed, and helped manage the band throughout their career, which included three GRAMMY wins, selling 20-million-plus records, international tours, and frontman Levine's role on NBC hit The Voice. The agency Feldstein founded has offices in Los Angeles and New York City, and even if CAM doesn't sound familiar, you're definitely aware of its work. The management company shaped Sara Bareilles's earliest career moves, and was solely responsible for Robin Thicke's Blurred Lines album, as THR generously points out.

By all accounts, Feldstein appeared healthy, happy, and successful. His brief 2013 marriage to Clint Eastwood's daughter was reportedly annulled, and his previous marriage and children are largely kept out of the public eye. He split his time between NYC, where brother Hill is currently filming a series for Netflix, and L.A., where his parents still live. In addition to the presence of family on both coasts, this travel helped Feldstein more effectively manage the company he founded.

Awful news. Jordan Feldstein was fiercely protective of his artists and their art and always delivered good or bad news personally. A mensch. RIP. https://t.co/IKgDV8HXkS — (@microtony) #

RIP to Jordan Feldstein. He was a friend and a talented music industry professional. Gutted for his family. — (@jdleven) #

Horrible news this morning... RIP Jordan Feldstein. No one protected and fought for artists like him. https://t.co/8w1Nj04pPh — (@mattwhitemusic) #

JordanFeldsteinRIP #Managers deserve so much credit that publicly they don't always get. #Condolences his brother Jonah Hill & rest of his family & to everyone @ #CareerArtistManagement & all the bands they've work for inc @maroon5 🙏 & #Strength & keep his grt memories alive.. https://t.co/n2AHi3q3cL — (@claudiaukusa) #

The entertainment industry mourned the late Feldstein on Saturday. Friends of his clients commented on what a thoughtful, hardworking manager he was. Supportive and beloved by so many, the CEO of CAM will be missed by musicians, actors, and industry professionals who worked with him.

At the time of this article, Hill, Beanie Feldstein, and Maroon 5 have not issued individual statements on their loved one's sudden passing.