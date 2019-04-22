Jon Snow may hate titles on Game of Thrones, but his latest downgrade is raising a lot of eyebrows in the fandom. Daenerys called Jon "Warden of the North" and while that is technically who he is now, it's weird considering their current dynamic. Little does she know, he's so much more than the Warden.

This isn't necessarily new information, but it's the first time we've heard that title for Jon spoken out loud. Since Jon has bent the knee to Daenerys Targaryen, he gave up his status as King in the North. He is Daenerys' Warden, while Sansa is Lady of Winterfell.

