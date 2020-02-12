Jordan Fisher's Fiancée Is One Of His Childhood Best Friends

Dancing With The Stars prodigy Jordan Fisher is bringing his moves to the To All The Boys I've Loved sequel, P.S. I Still Love You, just in time for Valentine's Day. He plays John Ambrose, a middle school classmate of Lara Jean's (Lana Condor) and recipient of one of her love letters — who, it turns out, reciprocated her feelings back then and might just still. With the film's tugging romances and mixed feelings, it might help to set one thing straight — Jordan Fisher is off the market.

Fisher is engaged to one of his childhood best friends, vlogger Ellie Woods. On January 13, 2019, Woods posted a video of Fisher to her Instagram celebrating the couple's 2nd anniversary. "2 years of being with my best friend and I couldn’t be more in love or more grateful. Wanna go round 3, @jordan_fisher?"

But before they started going steady, the two were friends for a long time. As Fisher told J-14, "We grew up in a theatre company together in Birmingham. We were just friends. It took us a long time for all of a sudden, like a year and a half ago we were kind of like ‘Let’s see what this could be.’" Working on Hamilton at the time, Fisher invited Woods to New York to go on a few dates and cautiously figure out whether things would work between them. "So, she came to New York, I took her on some dates, and that was it!" The two have been together ever since.

Then in May 2019, Fisher shared a video of his proposal to Woods on Instagram. Speaking to People, Fisher said the wedding is planned for July 2020, and they're nearly done with the preparations.

To All The Boys 2 drops on Feb. 12, which is great because Fisher also dropped his Valentine's Day plans. As he's currently the lead in the Broadway show Dear Evan Hanson, the couple will work around his schedule. “We’ll probably do breakfast in the morning...she’ll go to work, I’ll stream on Twitch and I’ll go do the show in the evening. Then probably we’ll come home, have a glass of wine and watch an episode of Cheer,” he told the outlet. Sometimes the most romantic gestures are the coziest.