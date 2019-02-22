Following a whirlwind week full of drama and rumors, Jordyn Woods alluded to the Tristan Thompson cheating rumors for the first time on Thursday, Feb. 21, according to Cosmopolitan UK. While she didn't specifically mention the situation, or call out Thompson or Khloé Kardashian by name, she did comment on "everything that's been going on."

On Thursday night, Woods attended a launch party for her line of fake eyelashes with Eylure, which also marked her first public appearance since the cheating allegations emerged earlier this week. On Tuesday, Feb. 19, both TMZ and Hollywood Unlocked reported that Kardashian and Thompson had officially split after he was allegedly caught cheating with Woods, Kylie Jenner's best friend. Bustle reached out to reps for Woods, Kardashian, and Thompson for comment, but has not heard back.

And though Kardashian and Thompson's split has been confirmed by E! News, no one involved has confirmed the cheating rumors. However, when the reports were first published, Thompson reportedly tweeted "FAKE NEWS," but deleted the tweet shortly after, per ELLE. No one else involved has publicly alluded to the reports — until now.

During her appearance, Jordan finally addressed the cheating accusations, albeit in an indirect way. As a Kylie Jenner Snapchat updates account posted on Instagram, the Life of Kylie star's BFF actually had a little something to say about the very busy week that she's had. She said:

"Through everything that's been going on, you know it's been real, and Eylure has been super real."

Well, "everything that's been going on" is certainly one way to describe this dramatic situation. But, what's mainly interesting here is that Woods addressed the matter at all.

It's currently unclear where Woods stands with the Kardashian and Jenner family following these cheating reports and, more specifically, what her relationship is like with BFF Jenner. A source reportedly told E! News that things aren't looking too good for the besties' friendship. "As of yesterday, she has been completely cut off by Kylie and the family," the source told the publication, in a report published on Feb. 21, "Kylie's life has been turned upside down as well. She feels like she never knew who Jordyn was."

Additionally, People previously reported on Feb. 20 that Woods was moving out of Jenner's house and going back home to live with her mom. People cited a source, who reportedly told them that Woods was, in fact, moving out. The same source reportedly continued to detail that things are still up-in-the-air as it concerns Jenner and Woods' friendship. Although, they related that it "seems impossible" that their relationship can stay the same. “Jordyn has been like Kylie’s sister. They were inseparable, and always together,” the insider explained. “Jordyn often helped Kylie with Stormi. Kylie was always so excited to have Jordyn around."

It's definitely interesting to hear what Woods had to say about this whole scandal, even if she didn't offer too many details about it or her current relationship with her longtime bestie. Given how mum she kept during her recent public appearance, it sounds like fans will simply have to keep up with the drama to find out exactly where she stands with the famous fam.