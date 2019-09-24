In a post that’s all about reflection, Jordyn Woods’ birthday Instagram hints at the Tristan Thompson scandal. To commemorate her 22nd birthday on Monday, Sept. 23, Woods took to Instagram to share a throwback picture with some reflective musings. In the black-and-white snapshot, a young Woods is holding birthday balloons. Woods wrote in the Instagram post, “Can I be this little again? Birthdays have always been very emotional for me.”

The caption continued, “It’s a time to reflect on your year and your life thus far. I appreciate every moment. The ups and the downs. In your downs you can really figure out who’s supposed to be there when you’re up. Thank you for all of the birthday wishes🖤 this is just the beginning..”

The ups and downs, could, of course, be in reference to allegations that the model had hooked up with Thompson, Khloé Kardashian’s then-boyfriend back in February. In March, Woods appeared on Red Table Talk to address the cheating allegations head on — where she revealed that while the two didn't hook up, Thompson had kissed her after a party at his place. "Never once did we leave the public area, go to the bedroom, go to the bathroom," Woods said. "I was drunk… But I was not beyond the point of recollection… On the way out, he did kiss me... No passion, no nothing."

The incident has since resulted in a rift between Woods and her longtime friend, Kylie Jenner. Sources told PEOPLE in July that the Kylie Cosmetics mogul has dealt with the fallout with a new group of friends. "Kylie has her circle of friends now that she is happy with," the source said. "She wants to live as drama-free as possible." In a July 30 interview with Cosmopolitan UK, Woods even addressed her strained friendship with Jenner head on. “I love her. That’s my homie,” she told Cosmopolitan. “I hope everything falls into place and that we can all grow and build our relationships with our family and God and come back together one day and be stronger and happier."

Prior to her reflective Instagram post, Woods also shared the festivities from her birthday on her Instagram Story. In one Story, Woods shared a snapshot of a series of pink and white floral bouquets courtesy of her mom and sister. “Came home to this,” Woods wrote. “I love you @elizabethwoods @jodiewoods.”

Jordyn Woods/Instagram

In her second Story, Woods shared a picture of rose-gold “happy birthday” balloons. And in her third Story, Woods' place is littered with balloons and a “feeling 22” sign.

Jordyn Woods/Instagram

Jordyn Woods/Instagram

According to PEOPLE, Woods celebrated her birthday one day early with an “intimate dinner” at TAO, an Asian fusion restaurant in Los Angeles. She even shared a series of snapshots on Sept. 23 on Instagram from the restaurant. "Thank you @taola for a beautiful dinner!" she wrote on Instagram. "Today we celebrate another year."

While Woods' 21st year has been filled with ups and downs, it appears as though her 22nd year has gotten off to a reflective, positive start.