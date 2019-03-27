Jordyn Woods' Platinum Blonde Hair Is Her Most Dramatic Look Ever

Kylie Jenner's longtme BFF Jordyn Woods grabbed headlines recently due to some very public drama related to Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. That situation has appeared to calm down and the model is now capturing attention with her most dramatic look ever. Jordyn Woods has super long platinum blonde hair and she is serving up quite a look. Woods is currently overseas in London promoting her eyelash collaboration with Eyelure and she is absolutely crushing white hot, center-parted hair that spills all the way down her back. Her decision to mix a bright, bold, and ultimately cool color with considerable length is a totally extra move but it works.

Woods paired her show-stopping straight strands with soft, golden makeup. She went with low-key lips and lids so that her features weren't competing with one another. She opted for a shimmery bronze eyeshadow, shaped and arched brows, glossy nude lips, and peach highlighted cheeks. The whole presentation was perfectly executed.

Woods' waist-length blonde locks might totally remind you of all the times that Kylie, Khloe, and Kim Kardashian West have have made their own pitstops at platinum. However, Woods truly owned this look and made it, well, her own.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Woods' new 'do is clearly the work of a wig. That sort of length and color processing don't happen overnight, but in case you still weren't sure she also confirmed that it's a wig when she posted a photo with her blonde locks on her personal Instagram, captioning it "Quick switch up for launch day," and tagged a custom wig maker.

Followers were feeling Woods' new 'do and hue — even if this was simply a temporary style that she and her team created for her promotional tour in support of her false eyelash line. They let her know they were loving this look in the comments of her Instagram posts. One user enthused "I'm buying whatever you selling!!!" Another stated "Look at you glow babygirl," while one user wrote, "Your comeback game is strong."

John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Woods didn't just go with a face-framing, blown out style while across the pond. She also showed off voluminous waves while out and about. She was clearly enjoying playing with the supremely long length and experimenting with different looks.

Here's a selfie that Woods shared on Instagram earlier this month. She was all about the chic, chin-length bob and looked just as stunning with short and dark hair as she does with long and light hair.

This shot from February shows Woods with rich, dark waves cascading down her shoulder reminds fans that she is indeed a coif chameleon in her own right. While it's not clear how long Woods will commit to being a blonde, it's fun to see her swap styles amidst transatlantic travel.

Another thing that isn't abundantly clear is the status of Woods' friendship with Jenner and what their future holds. That remains to be seen. However, the model is continuing to move forward and forge her path — and she looks fabulous while doing it.