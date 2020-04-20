Having caught the eye of both Sheridan and Josh, Julia from The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart already seems to be a hot commodity on the show. And it's easy to see why: her inspiring backstory makes her someone you want to root for. Learn more about her below.

Who Is Julia?

A 27-year-old from Wayne, Pennsylvania, Julia is a woman who wears a lot of hats: according to her Instagram bio, she's a musician, model, and actress. She's also an entrepreneur; she explained on the show that she was born with cystic fibrosis, which inspired her to create a nonprofit organization that funds music therapy for children's hospitals. On top of that, she's a former pageant queen, having won won Miss Philadelphia and Miss Pennsylvania Teen.

What Kind Of Music Does Julia Make?

Per her ABC bio, Julia is a pop singer who began recording professional music at only 15. She released her most recent single, "Wishing Well," earlier this month.

Julia's Instagram

Julia's Instagram is full of modeling shots, adorable videos with her pup Boo Radley, and videos of her dancing for the Jumbotron at a Sixers game that apparently caught a lot of attention. More than anything, though, Julia's social media makes her passion clear.

"Music is in my soul. I've felt it since literally day 1. So when this opportunity knocked on my door, I answered," she captioned a February post of her singing as a kid, seemingly referencing Listen to Your Heart. "It's exciting and terrifying and overwhelming and beautiful. It's my life. My fears. My joy. My dreams. My greatest leap of faith and vulnerability. But in the words of one of my idols, 'I'm on the right track baby, I was born to be brave.'"

Hopefully it will be worth the leap.