Justin Bieber Has Been Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Two Women

On Saturday, June 20, tweets were shared from two women accusing Justin Bieber of sexual assault. The first woman, who identified herself as Danielle, alleged that the pop singer sexually assaulted her on March 9, 2014, which she detailed in a lengthy, anonymous tweet. Shortly after, a second woman, Twitter user @ItsnotKadi, came forward with allegations that she was also sexually assaulted by Bieber on May 4, 2015. Bustle has reached out to Bieber's reps for comment on the allegations, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

In her tweet, Danielle wrote that she's not ready to reveal her last name, but wanted to share her account of what allegedly happened to her in 2014. According to Danielle, she met Bieber at an event hosted by the singer's manager, Scooter Braun, in Austin, Texas where the "Yummy" singer played a surprise show. She alleged that after the show "a man then approached me and my friends and asked us if we wanted to meet Justin."

She then claimed that she and her friends joined Bieber at the Four Seasons, at which point she consented to them kissing. However, Danielle alleges that their kissing led to the singer removing her pants, at which point she began to question her consent to the situation. "I told him this was going to far and we should stop because I needed to find my friends," she wrote. She then detailed that Bieber allegedly told her "they were all OK," before forcing himself on her.

Bieber's representative Allison Kaye refuted the claims in an Instagram message to PopCrave. In the message, Kaye claimed that Bieber was not at the Four Seasons on that date, and was instead staying at an Airbnb.

After Danielle posted her account, @ItsnotKadi came forward alleging that Bieber raped her in 2015. Kadi alleged that Bieber's bodyguard invited her up to the singer's room after a meet-and-greet. She alleged that she and Bieber were kissing, but things escalated beyond her consent. "I asked him to stop and continued to say that I cannot have sex with anyone prior to marriage," she claimed. However, she claims that he ignored her protests and sexually assaulted her.

After Kadi posted her story, Bieber fans found tweets from her that seemed to contradict her allegations. She defended herself in a second tweet, writing, "Most of my mutuals [sic] are jb stans and it would’ve been weird if I randomly unstanned him without giving a reason. Because they all know I’ve been a belieber since 2010. But they don’t know what happened on May 5th 2015. So I just continued to stan," she tweeted.

Bieber's representatives have not commented on Kadi's allegations.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit online.rainn.org.