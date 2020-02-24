Less than a year after expressing an interest in singing at the spiritual event, Justin Bieber performed at Kanye West's Sunday Service. On Sunday, Feb. 23, Bieber sang Marvin Sapp's "Never Would Have Made It," joining the choir and full-band for an intimate performance. Bieber is just the latest musical celebrity to join in the Sunday Service, an exclusive worship gathering hosted by West, which usually takes place either in a field or indoor studio in Calabasas, California.

On Sunday, Bieber shared a video of his Sunday Service performance on Instagram, in which he sings near an organ, which was his only accompaniment for the song. His clip only shows a brief snippet of the performance, but Kim Kardashian also shared a video of the Changes singer's appearance on her Instagram Story, captioning it with a prayer hands emoji. She also shared other videos from the service, including one of North West dancing and singing her heart out.

The "Yummy" singer's performance at the worship gathering shouldn't come as a surprise. Bieber expressed interest in West's Sunday Service over the summer, according to Billboard. In July, the singer was asked if he would like to perform with West after leaving a church conference with his wife, Hailey Baldwin, and the star responded simply, "Yeah." After this weekend, he can cross that achievement off his bucket list.

Bieber has been candid about how faith shapes his life following several years of struggling with mental health, lyme disease, and other difficulties, according to Billboard. In February, Bieber spoke with Zane Lowe for an interview with Apple Music, and said that if he hadn't revisited his relationship with Jesus, “I don’t know if I’d be alive, for sure," The singer elaborated, "I feel like God, when he sees us, he's not this God that a lot of people think, that's like judgmental, and he's a God that accepts us for who we are, and loves us through our pain and through our dirt."

The Sunday Service is also not the first time the singer has performed in a religious setting. Back in July of 2019, Bieber discussed performing at his local church on Instagram, according to MSN. He wrote, "Sang at church last night. God is pulling me through a hard season."

Meanwhile, Bieber joins the ranks of high-profile celebrities who have found solace at West's Sunday Service, including Brad Pitt, Post Malone, Chance the Rapper, and Katy Perry, as per People.