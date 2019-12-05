Almost two weeks after Justin Timberlake was photographed getting close to his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright, the singer is speaking out. Timberlake denied any rumored affair in a public apology posted to Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 4. The singer directed his statement to his wife of seven years, Jessica Biel, writing in part, "I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation." (Bustle reached out to representatives for both Biel and Wainwright on Timberlake's new statement, but did not receive an immediate response.)

Photos first emerged of Timberlake and Wainwright holding hands on Nov. 23, sparking rumors of an affair. Rumors the singer is now unequivocally denying. "A few weeks ago, I displayed a strong lapse in judgement," the singer admitted on Instagram, seemingly acknowledging the photos of him and his co-star getting close. "But let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar." He went on to add that he "drank way too much that night" and regretted his behavior.

Timberlake, who posted the statement without caption, also explained that he decided to speak out now, almost two weeks after the photos first surfaced, because of the harm the reports were doing to his family. And, despite insisting that nothing happened, he took the opportunity to apologize to his family, particularly his wife and their young son, Silas. "This is not the example I want to set for my son," he wrote.

When the photos first emerged, a representative for Wainwright denied anything romantic between the two. "There is no validity to this speculation," the rep told People on Nov. 23. "They are currently working on a project together. Members of the cast and crew were all together." The outlet also cited sources claiming that the two were not engaging in any kind of romantic behavior, but rather, enjoying a fun night out with other members of the cast and crew. "It's a balcony with a group of people and it was definitely nothing happening," the source claimed.

Hopefully, for both Wainwright and the film, the speculation will die down by the time Palmer is released.