Pride Montreal will have several high profile guests in August when Justin Trudeau brunches with Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski for a fundraiser. The Canadian Prime Minister has been a frequent participant in Pride festivals and marches across the country, but the celebrity of Porowski, who stars on the hit Netflix show, will bring even more recognition to "importance of Pride and Canada's contributions to the world today."

The pro-LGBTQ event is also a fundraiser for Trudeau's political party, which has touted the importance of equal rights for Canadians. They're giving a lucky winner a trip to Montreal and a seat at the table for the Pride-themed brunch. There's also some other goodies and a free dinner.

The party spelled out their commitment to equal rights in announcing the event:

Justin Trudeau and the Liberal team are working hard to ensure every Canadian has a real and fair chance at success — including standing with LGBTQ2+ Canadians in support of human rights and equality. There’s much more to do, and we’ve made inspiring progress together so far.

The Canadian LGBTQ movement usually includes the "2" for Two-Spirited People of the First Nations and the "+" for other identities that are not explicitly spelled out in the letters.

Porowski is the only Canadian in the Queer Eye cast and is in charge or spicing up the food choices of the men who are given a full life makeover on the show. He has made some recipes famous including his version of queso fundido, arepas, guacamole, and poké bowls.

The men who get makeovers also get new hair, wardrobes full of clothes, and their home decorated. Each is overseen by another member of the cast. Porowski's role as the food expert fits well with the brunch theme of the fundraiser.

Trudeau has appeared at many Canadian Prides following his first in 2016. His 2017 appearance in Toronto with his family was a hit. He wore a rainbow maple leaf on his cheek, which went viral. He's also marched outside of the big cities, in Halifax, Edmonton, Vancouver and Ottawa.

Last fall he gained more pro-LGBTQ chops for giving an official apology for the mistreatment the community has faced in Canada over the years, from anti-sodomy laws to bans on military service.

"For the oppression of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and two-spirit communities, we apologize," Trudeau said in November. "On behalf of the government, Parliament, and the people of Canada: We were wrong. We are sorry. And we will never let this happen again.

This year, Trudeau already marked Pride by raising a rainbow flag over Parliament Hill in June to mark Pride Month. His LGBTQ2 Special Advisor Randy Boissonnault noted on Twitter that it was the third year in a row that the flag was raised.

If you're hoping to win the tickets to the brunch, just make sure you read the fine print first. You have to be a Canadian citizen or permanent resident to participate. All party donors will be entered to win, although technically no money is needed to participate.

So try your luck and put your name in the hat to try and win brunch with these prominent Canadians. The food should at least be good.