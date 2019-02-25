Since the Oscars is the last red carpet for a good while, stars are making the most of this last appearance by dressing in their Sunday best. This year, many celebrities chose pink as a theme in their outfits and Kacey Musgraves' pink Oscars gown is so fluffy, it looks like it came out of a cotton candy machine.

Musgraves has already won big this awards season, taking home Album of the Year at the 2019 Grammy Awards for Golden Hour. However she's attending this year's Oscars as a presenter. What better way to make an Oscar debut than in one of the most delicious-looking gown the Oscars red carpet has ever seen?

Musgraves stepped out in an all pink tulle gown from head-to-toe. The baby doll-like gown featured a high-neck and two puffy pink shoulder details that sprawled out at the bust. The dress cinched Musgraves at her waist with a silvery glitter bow brooch on the front while the bottom of the dress consisted of layers of pink tulle. During her interview on E!'s Red Carpet, Musgraves shared that the chiffon tulle gown was designed by Giambattista Valli. Despite all the pink that stepped out at this year's Oscars, this dress is a bubblegum dream that will stay ingrained in your mind for some time.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Although this dress looks like it has an infinite amount of tulle in its design, it's actually fairly sheer. Musgraves wore a nude undergarment as the pink gown shows off its chiffon sheerness at the hips and flares out into something of a pink Christmas tree. It's truly the ultimate Pretty in Pink look.

Since this dress is the biggest talking point of her Oscars look, she opted for a simple low ponytail hairstyle and a small square pair of diamond stud earrings. As for her makeup, Musgraves came out in a full face beat. The country singer rocked a smokey nude eyeshadow, blush, a pink glossy lip, and a pearly highlight on the inner corners of her eyes.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Musgraves is no stranger to the world of couture gowns. During E! Live from the Red Carpet, the singer explained her love for the creativity behind Giambattista Valli.

"I have been a fan of their works of art forever, so it’s an honor to get to wear this dress," she said. "It’s like, ‘Make way for the dress. I need about 10 feet.”

The singer isn't exaggerating either. The dress may not have a train, but it's one of the most voluminous gowns to hit the carpet this year. It's a wonder how Musgraves will sit comfortably in the audience.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Musgraves' accessories not only featured a cute glitzy brooch, but she also donned a matching clutch and a giant oval ring to match her earrings. To match her dress, Musgraves sported a pair of tulle arm cuffs made out of the same tulle material as her gown.

Fashion lovers are anticipating seeing this cotton candy-colored gown under the bright lights of the Oscars stage, and it's sure to be one of the more unforgettable looks of the night.