Kacey Musgraves and her husband are a match made in country music heaven. The singer and songwriter, who's nominated in four categories at the upcoming Grammy Awards, seems to have hit the relationship jackpot. Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly's relationship timeline is full of plenty of sweet moments, and they really do seem to be a perfect pair.

From a chance meeting at Nashville's Bluebird Cafe to a swoon-worthy proposal over the holidays, the couple's story is basically an IRL romantic comedy. Just imagine the movie possibilities here! I mean, they've recorded one of Johnny Cash's love poems together. You can't get more romantic (or more close to country music history) than that.

Musgraves and Kelly celebrated their first wedding anniversary last October, and they've shared plenty of kind words about each other over the course of their relationship. Musgraves herself has shared a number of sweet posts about her husband on Instagram, showing how comfortable she is in their relationship.

The two of them seem to support each other, and they're not afraid to goof around together, even on stage. Their relationship really does look like it's built on trust, love, and a whole lot of mutual respect, which seems like a winning combination. It looks like there are plenty more happy anniversaries in store for these two lovebirds.

They Had A Total Meet-Cute Rick Diamond/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Musgraves explained to Hits Daily Double last year that she and her now-husband met at Nashville's legendary Bluebird Cafe. She'd gone to see a friend's set, and Kelly was also performing that night. Even though Musgraves had been on the fence about going to the cafe that evening, she was blown away by his performance. She told Hits Daily Double, "Ruston played his first song, and I was just stunned by everything in it — the words, the melody, what he was saying. I was just sitting at this table, crying. When it was over, I went up and introduced myself. I said, 'Hey, I don't really ever do this, but here's my number; I really wanna write with you.'"

They Bonded Over Music & Quickly Fell In Love spaceykacey on Instagram The fact that Musgraves' first reaction to seeing her husband's performance was the insistence that they write music together shows how much they respect each other's talents. Since that first meeting, the two of them have continued to be adorable about their music together. In August, Musgraves shared a hilarious song her husband wrote about a time he ran into some trouble with law enforcement. Fortunately, it sounds like it was nothing too serious, and they're able to laugh about it now. The two of them also made an incredibly romantic recording together, putting one of Johnny Cash's poems about June Carter to music last year.

They Got Engaged At The End Of 2016 After bonding over their love of music, Musgraves and Kelly got engaged in December 2016. It sounds super romantic, too — Kelly proposed at Musgraves' childhood home over the holiday season, she noted on Instagram. "I didn't say yes...I said HELL YESSSS!! Last night, the best man I've ever met got down on one knee in my little pink childhood home..in the same room I played with my ponies and barbies and asked me the easiest question I've ever been asked," the "Space Cowboy" singer wrote on Instagram. "I finally know what everyone means when they say 'you just know.'"

Their Wedding Was In 2017 spaceykacey on Instagram Musgraves got fans into the wedding spirit by sharing an adorable photo of herself trying on a wedding dress when she was younger. Her actual wedding gown was just as gorgeous, with plenty of lace and a delicate veil. Musgraves also shared a heartfelt message about the October 2017 wedding on her Instagram account. "I've never felt so tranquil and happy. We made our promises to each other under the trees and then drank and danced into the night," she wrote of her wedding. "We couldn't have done any of it without the help of our wonderful families and amazing friends."

Some of Musgraves' "Golden Hour" Songs Are Reportedly About Kelly KaceyMusgravesVEVO on YouTube Musgraves' work is nominated for four Grammy Awards this weekend, including Album of the Year for Golden Hour. At least two of the songs on the Album, "Golden Hour" and "Butterflies," are reportedly about her husband. The lyrics to "Golden Hour" are super romantic, so it checks out that the song could be about Musgraves' husband. With lines like "You've set my world on fire / And I know, I know everything's gonna be alright," it's easy for fans to see how happy Musgraves is in her relationship.